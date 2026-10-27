L&T Targets January 2027 Launch For 10,000-GPU Nvidia AI Factory

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has earmarked January 2027 for commissioning its artificial intelligence (AI) computing facility in Chennai, which is being developed with a planned capacity of more than 10,000 NVIDIA B300 graphics processing units (GPUs).

P. Ramakrishnan (Parameswaran Ramakrishnan), the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), announced this during the company's Q2 and first-half FY27 earnings conference call.

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L&T is building the AI computing facility under its subsidiary, L&T N Compute Private Limited, which is entirely owned by the company.

The AI computing facility will be setup at the company's Chennai campus as part of its expansion into high-performance computing and AI infrastructure.

L&T N Compute has also entered into a long-term deployment agreement with Together.ai for a significant portion of the facility's GPU capacity, Ramakrishnan said.

The planned commissioning in January 2027 marks a key milestone in L&T's efforts to establish a large-scale AI computing platform, catering to the growing demand for computing resources needed to develop and run advanced AI applications.

Meanwhile, L&T Semiconductor Technologies, the group's fully owned semiconductor arm, broadened its technology offerings and forged new strategic alliances during the period.

The subsidiary unveiled 40 semiconductor products and platforms spanning power, computing, connectivity and analogue technologies.

The portfolio includes its first 1,200-volt silicon carbide (SiC) metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) platform.

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The company said the SiC technology strengthens its presence in high-efficiency power semiconductors, which are used in electric mobility, renewable energy, industrial systems and data centres.

During the period, L&T Semiconductor Technologies also partnered with Azure Moto Technologies to advance silicon carbide and power semiconductor solutions.

It entered into a separate partnership with Tata Electronics to support indigenous semiconductor manufacturing for domestic and international markets.

L&T's latest initiatives reflect its expanding focus on AI computing and semiconductor manufacturing, sectors poised to become increasingly critical to the growth of the digital economy.

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