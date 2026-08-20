Micron Shares Jump As Chipmaker Plans $10 Billion AI Memory Research Lab

With a $10 billion investment over the next ten years, Micron Technology has formally announced its intention to establish "Micron Research Labs" at its Boise, Idaho, headquarters. As the first top-tier, long-horizon memory research centre in the US, this flagship facility will focus on the hardware innovations needed to support sophisticated artificial intelligence workloads, according to a report by Reuters.

The rapid expansion of AI infrastructure has led to a boom in demand, which has benefited large memory chipmakers like Micron, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix.

Following the announcement, shares of Micron jumped nearly 3% to $964.4 apiece. At 11:15 am, the stock pared some gains but still traded 2.05% higher at $956.36.

According to Micron, the lab will be constructed over the course of the next 10 years with an emphasis on improving memory technologies, creating compute systems, and assisting with the production of future microchips.

The research lab's announcement coincides with a spike in demand from the quick development of AI infrastructure, which benefits Micron and other memory chip manufacturers like SK Hynix.

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Micron has committed more than $250 billion to expand its manufacturing and R&D capabilities in the US, and the research facility is the company's most recent investment.

In an effort to bring together industry clients, academic institutions, governmental partners, and the larger semiconductor ecosystem to propel advancements in next-generation memory and computing technologies, Micron Technology has announced intentions to create Micron Research Labs.

The initiative expands on Micron's earlier $250 billion investment in US manufacturing and R&D.

The new facility will immediately connect to Micron's current worldwide research network, which includes the United States, Europe, Japan, India, Singapore, and Taiwan, once it is online. The flagship facility's construction is expected to begin in 2027.

In addition to housing hundreds of resident researchers, the location is intended to serve as a global hub for conferences, symposiums, and cooperative technical workshops.

The news coincides with a rapid buildout of data centres and an unparalleled increase in workloads related to artificial intelligence. Because it can quickly feed enormous quantities of data into high-performance AI accelerators, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) has become an essential component of contemporary computer infrastructure.

Additionally, Micron's increased domestic research efforts are in line with more general federal objectives. In order to reduce dependency on foreign supply chains, boost local economic production, and maintain America's strategic edge in the global AI race, the Trump administration has continued to place a high priority on onshore semiconductor manufacturing and innovation.

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