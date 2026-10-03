IT Q2 Results Dates: When TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra Will Report FY27 Earnings

India's Q2 FY27 IT earnings season will begin with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on October 8, followed by HCLTech on October 12 and Tata Technologies on October 14. Wipro and Tech Mahindra are scheduled to announce their September-quarter results on October 15, while LTTS, Infosys and Coforge will report later in October. Mphasis is scheduled to announce its Q2 FY27 results on November 5.

Some IT companies, including TCS, HCLTech and Infosys, are also scheduled to consider interim dividends alongside their Q2 results.

IT Q2 FY27 Results Calendar

Here is the Q2 FY27 IT results calendar for TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies, LTTS, Coforge and Mphasis, including earnings call timings and dividend announcements.

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Company Result Date Earnings Call Dividend TCS October 8 October 8, 7:00 p.m. IST Second interim dividend under consideration HCLTech October 12 Not yet announced Third interim dividend under consideration Tata Technologies October 14 October 14, 7:00 p.m. IST No dividend proposal disclosed yet Tech Mahindra October 15 October 15, 6:00 p.m. IST Interim dividend, Bonus share issue under consideration Wipro October 15 Not yet announced No dividend proposal disclosed yet LTTS October 19 October 19, 5:30 p.m. IST Interim dividend under consideration Infosys October 23 October 23 Interim dividend under consideration Coforge October 23 October 23, 5:30 p.m. IST No dividend proposal disclosed yet Mphasis November 5 November 6, 8:00 a.m. IST No dividend proposal disclosed yet

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IT Q2 FY27 Results: Key Things To Watch

Investors and market analysts will assess key operational metrics and strategic indicators to understand the sector's recovery trajectory and spending sentiment across global markets. Key metrics include:

Revenue growth: Constant-currency and sequential revenue growth

Deal wins: Large-deal TCV and order intake

Guidance: FY27 revenue-growth and margin outlook

Margins: EBIT margin and wage-cost impact

BFSI demand: Banking and financial-services spending trends

North America: Discretionary technology spending

GenAI: AI-led revenue opportunities and pricing/productivity impact

Employees: Hiring, utilisation and attrition

Dividends: Interim dividend announcements and record dates

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Tata Consultancy Services Q2 Results: Dividend, Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

In an exchange filing dated Sept. 22, Tata Consultancy Services informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Oct. 8 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

The board will also consider declaring a second interim dividend, with the record date set for Oct. 14.

Investors will watch large deal TCV conversions, BFSI demand recovery, operating margins, constant currency revenue growth, and management commentary on client discretionary spending.

HCLTech Q2 Results: Dividend, Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

The IT major announced, in an exchange filing dated Sept. 17, that its Board of Directors will convene on Oct. 12 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

The board will also evaluate the payment of a third interim dividend for FY27.

Investors will monitor guidance performance, software business trends, deal win momentum, operating margin stability, and updates on interim dividend distribution.

Tata Technologies Q2 Results: Dividend, Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

Tata Technologies has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 14 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

The company is scheduled to hold its earnings call on Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. IST to discuss its financial performance and business outlook. No dividend proposal has been disclosed so far.

Investors will track revenue growth, deal wins, performance across key verticals, margins, and management commentary on demand and technology spending.

Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Dividend, Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

Tech Mahindra has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 15 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

The company is also scheduled to hold its earnings call on Oct. 15 at 6:00 p.m. IST. The board will consider an interim dividend and a proposal for the issue of bonus shares alongside the financial results.

Investors will monitor revenue growth, operating margins, deal wins, the performance of its communications and enterprise businesses, and management commentary on demand conditions.

Wipro Q2 Results: Dividend, Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

The company has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 15 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

When tracking Wipro, investors and observers should watch key financials, revenue growth guidance, bookings, consulting demand, operating margins, BFSI trends, utilisation, attrition and discretionary spending.

LTTS Q2 Results: Dividend, Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 19 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

The company is scheduled to hold its earnings call on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. IST. The board will also consider an interim dividend for shareholders.

Investors will watch revenue growth, deal wins, margins, order intake, performance across engineering segments and management commentary on client spending and demand for digital engineering services.

Infosys Q2 Results: Dividend, Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

On Sept. 15, Infosys informed the exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will take place on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026, and consider an interim dividend.

The company will conduct an investor/analyst call on Oct. 23 to discuss the performance and outlook.

Investors will track any revisions to the full-year revenue growth guidance, attrition levels, generative AI commercial deployment pipelines, and variable payouts.

Coforge Q2 Results: Dividend, Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

Coforge announced in an exchange filing on Sept. 9 that its Board of Directors will meet on Oct. 23 to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026. An analyst and institutional investor call is scheduled for Oct. 23, tentatively at 5:30 p.m. IST.

Investors will keep an eye on integration updates from recent acquisitions, travel and transport vertical traction, order intake, execution, and margin expansion trajectories.

Mphasis Q2 Results: Dividend, Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

Mphasis has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Nov. 5 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

The company is scheduled to hold its earnings call on Nov. 6 at 8:00 a.m. IST to discuss its quarterly performance and business outlook. No dividend proposal has been disclosed so far.

Investors will track revenue growth, deal wins, margins, demand across banking and financial services, digital services momentum and management commentary on the spending environment.

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