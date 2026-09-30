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IT Stocks Rally: Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems Share Price Rallies In Green Ahead Of Accenture Q4

Infosys was the only stock in the list trading lower, at Rs 1,009.80, down 0.55%. Its intraday high remained marginally below the previous close, at a 0.06% decline.

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IT Stocks Rally: Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems Share Price Rallies In Green Ahead Of Accenture Q4
Source: NDTV Profit
  • Nifty IT stocks mostly traded higher ahead of Accenture's Q4 fiscal 2026 earnings on Oct 1
  • Coforge led gains with a 4.33% rise, followed by Mphasis and Persistent Systems
  • Infosys was the only stock trading lower, down 0.55% during the session
What could trigger a further rally in IT stocks?

Nifty IT stocks were largely trading higher on Wednesday ahead of Accenture's fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings, due on Oct 1. Eight of the nine IT names tracked were in the green in current trading, with Coforge, Mphasis and Persistent Systems leading the gains.

Coforge was the top gainer, trading at Rs 1,796.60, up 4.33%, after touching an intraday high of 4.83%. Mphasis was at Rs 2,217.60, up 2.93%, after hitting an intraday high of 3.51%. Persistent Systems traded at Rs 5,307, up 2.81%, while its intraday high was up 3.50%. Oracle Financial Services Software was at Rs 10,674, up 2.58%.

Tata Consultancy Services traded at Rs 2,078.40, up 2.26%, after gaining as much as 2.74% intraday. Wipro was at Rs 160.26, up 2.21%, with its intraday high showing a 2.61% gain. Tech Mahindra traded at Rs 1,540.20, up 1.97%, after rising as much as 2.84% during the session. HCL Technologies was at Rs 1,236.60, up 1.19%, with an intraday high gain of 2.27%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Infosys was the only stock trading lower, at Rs 1,009.80, down 0.55%. Its intraday high remained marginally below the previous close, at a 0.06% decline.

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Accenture's earnings are closely watched by Indian investors because the company's results and commentary offer a glimpse on global technology spending, consulting demand and enterprise deal activity.

Accenture is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on October 1, with its earnings call set for 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

Accenture had reported $18.7 billion in Q3 revenue, up 6% in US dollar terms, while bookings stood at $19.3 billion, compared with $19.7 billion a year earlier. The company had guided for 3%-4% FY26 revenue growth in local currency.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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