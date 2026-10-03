When Will Monsoon End In Mumbai? IMD Withdrawal Date, October Heat And India’s Rainfall Outlook

Mumbai is transitioning from the southwest monsoon to post-monsoon conditions, but the city can still see spells of rain even as temperatures rise. India's official June-September southwest monsoon rainfall season concluded on September 30, but the IMD had not formally declared the monsoon withdrawn from Mumbai as of October 3, 2026. Last year, the IMD declared the southwest monsoon withdrawn from parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on October 10. The IMD determines withdrawal based on weather conditions, including the cessation of rainfall, reduced moisture and the establishment of dry-weather patterns. IMD withdrawal criteria.

When Will Monsoon End In Mumbai In 2026?

Mumbai's southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw towards the end of the first week of October, according to IMD Mumbai, although no formal withdrawal had been announced for the city as of October 3. Mumbai's normal monsoon withdrawal date is around October 8.

Last year, on October 10, the weather department said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from some parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

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When Will Mumbai See October Heat?

Mumbai has already started seeing a sharp rise in temperatures. Colaba recorded 37.4°C on October 2, its highest October maximum since 2013, as the city transitioned towards post-monsoon conditions. IMD officials attributed the temperature spike to changes associated with monsoon withdrawal, including a delayed sea breeze, while an anti-cyclone near Mumbai also contributed to the heat.

The city can also continue to feel humid even when rain becomes less frequent. High humidity can make warm conditions feel more uncomfortable, particularly during the afternoon.

Will Mumbai Get Rain After Monsoon Withdrawal?

Does monsoon withdrawal mean rain stops in Mumbai? No. Withdrawal refers to the retreat of the southwest monsoon circulation. Mumbai can still receive localised thunderstorms or showers afterward due to other weather systems.

Mumbai recently witnessed intense rainfall in parts of the suburbs. On September 29, between 7 pm and 8 pm, Aarey Colony in Goregaon recorded 63.4 mm of rain, while MCMCR in Powai received 59.4 mm and Vihar Lake recorded 57.8 mm.

The island city remained comparatively dry, highlighting the uneven distribution of rainfall across Mumbai.

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What Is India's Rainfall Outlook For October 2026?

The IMD expects below-normal rainfall across India in October 2026, with countrywide rainfall likely to be below 85% of the Long Period Average. Maximum temperatures are also expected to remain above normal across most parts of India.

India ended the June-September 2026 southwest monsoon season with rainfall 12.6% below the long-period average, according to IMD data reported by Reuters on September 30. The country received 759.4 mm of rain against a normal 868.6 mm, making it the driest monsoon season in more than a decade.

For the broader October-December post-monsoon season, the IMD expects below-normal rainfall over most parts of the country, with some areas of northwest India and southern peninsular India likely to record normal to above-normal rainfall.

The national outlook is not a substitute for Mumbai's local forecast. Conditions can vary considerably across regions, and rainfall during the post-monsoon season can continue in parts of the country even as the southwest monsoon withdraws.

When Will Monsoon End In India In 2026?

As of October 3, IMD's withdrawal line was still north of Maharashtra, running through parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Mumbai is only one stage of the larger nationwide process. The IMD declares the monsoon's complete withdrawal after the required weather conditions are met across the remaining regions.

In 2025, the southwest monsoon withdrew from Mumbai on October 10, while the IMD declared its withdrawal from the entire country on October 16. See the IMD's official press release archive.

The nationwide withdrawal date for 2026 should be updated when the IMD formally announces it.

Mumbai Monsoon 2026 FAQs

Has The Monsoon Ended In Mumbai In 2026?

No. As of October 3, 2026, the IMD had not formally declared the southwest monsoon withdrawn from Mumbai. Withdrawal is expected towards the end of the first week of October.

When Will Monsoon Withdraw From Mumbai In 2026?

IMD Mumbai expects withdrawal towards the end of the first week of October. Mumbai's normal monsoon withdrawal date is around October 8, although the actual date depends on prevailing weather conditions.

Can It Rain In Mumbai After Monsoon Withdrawal?

Yes. Monsoon withdrawal does not mean rain stops completely. Localised thunderstorms and showers can still occur because of other weather systems.

When Does October Heat Start In Mumbai?

October heat typically becomes more noticeable as monsoon cloud cover decreases and temperatures rise. Mumbai was already experiencing hotter conditions in early October 2026.

What Is IMD's Rainfall Forecast For October 2026?

IMD expects below-normal rainfall across India in October 2026, with rainfall likely to be below 85% of the Long Period Average.

When Will Monsoon End Across India In 2026?

The IMD had not announced a date for complete nationwide withdrawal as of October 3. The withdrawal progresses gradually across different regions before the monsoon is declared withdrawn from the entire country.

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