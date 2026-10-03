Five Indians Rescued From Tanker After Projectile Strike In Strait Of Hormuz

Five Indian nationals were safely rescued from a Kuwait-flagged crude oil tanker after the vessel was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, amid heightened security concerns surrounding commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf and the wider West Asia region.

The vessel, identified as MT Kazimah III, was reportedly en route to the port of Lomé in Togo when the incident occurred. The projectile strike prompted a rescue operation for the five Indian crew members aboard the tanker.

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The Embassy of India in Oman posted on X, saying, "Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz."

It further added, "All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance."

The embassy coordinated the operation to evacuate the five Indian nationals and shift them safely ashore.

The incident comes as maritime security risks continue to rise in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Several commercial vessels have recently been affected by projectile strikes in the strategically important waterway. Reuters has separately reported that three Liberian-flagged oil tankers were struck while navigating the strait.

The identity of those responsible for the projectile attack on MT Kazimah III has not been established in the available reports. Authorities have not publicly attributed the incident to any particular party.

India is continuing to closely monitor the safety and welfare of its citizens working aboard commercial vessels in the region. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said that more than 4,500 Indian seafarers are deployed on commercial vessels operating in the wider region. This includes 163 Indian seafarers aboard 12 active cargo ships, according to the figures cited in reports.

The Ministry of Shipping is working with Indian diplomatic missions and local authorities to monitor vessel movements and assess the safety of Indian seafarers, officials said.

The latest incident also comes against the backdrop of growing international concern over attacks and security threats affecting commercial shipping in the Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has previously raised concerns over the safety of commercial vessels and seafarers and called for the protection of shipping routes and crews, alongside efforts to reduce tensions.

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The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime corridor for global energy supplies, with large volumes of oil and other commodities passing through the waterway.

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