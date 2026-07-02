US-Iran Indirect Talks Made 'Positive Progress’; Next Meeting After Khamenei's Funeral: Qatar

Qatar said indirect talks between the United States and Iranian delegations in Doha have concluded with "positive progress" on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Building on the momentum of the Lake Lucerne Summit, mediators from Qatar and Pakistan facilitated the separate sessions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari confirmed on X, "Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit. The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader."

ALSO READ: 'US Committed To Muzzling Its Pets In Tel Aviv': Iran's Araghchi Hits Out At Israel

US President Donald Trump's representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, led the American delegation during the talks. According to a senior US administration official, both sides engaged in detailed technical discussions intended to establish a comprehensive framework for long-term peace and regional stability.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One on Wednesday, President Trump said the negotiations were progressing positively and indicated that diplomatic efforts on Iran's nuclear programme were yielding results.

"As far as things are going, the denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well," Trump said. "We hit them very hard... but we're getting along very well."

The two sides have agreed to continue negotiations, with the next round of talks expected to be scheduled at the earliest opportunity following the conclusion of the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader.

ALSO READ: Iran Calls Hormuz Its 'Greatest Instrument Of Power'; Vows Minab School Attack Won't Be Forgotten

The latest diplomatic progress follows a difficult start to the 60-day negotiation period, which was briefly overshadowed by localised military clashes around the Strait of Hormuz and disagreements over the future management of the strategically important waterway. Despite those setbacks, both sides have continued indirect engagement, signalling a shared willingness to pursue dialogue and work towards a durable agreement through sustained diplomatic efforts.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.