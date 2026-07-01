'US Committed To Muzzling Its Pets In Tel Aviv': Iran's Araghchi Hits Out At Israel

Iran's Foreign Minister (FM) Abbas Araghchi responded to Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz's comments on the latter country and their Supreme Leader who as per Katz was "marked for death" in an 'X' post on Wednesday.

"POTUS (President of the United States of America) has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them," Aragchi said in his post.

The Iranian Foreign Minister was responding to a statement by Katz where he said that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death" and that Israel would not allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons.

"Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response," Araghchi stated.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Iran and the US to end the war between them stated that "the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons."

Israel Katz in his statement seemed to approve of the clause in the agreement.

"If they do it through an agreement, all the better," he said.

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Iran's FM affirrmed the country's commitment to not producing nuclear weapons by referring to the MoU.

"The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to see," Aragchi said in the post, in response to Katz's comments.

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