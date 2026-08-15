Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's Wife Cami Clark Sought Epstein Investment For 'Luxury Porn Business': Report

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's wife Cami Clark tried to approach Jeffrey Epstein as an investor for her "luxury porn company" and women's health startup over a decade ago, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Clark was introduced to Epstein through literary agent John Brockman, with Epstein files emails indicated that Brockman had referred Amodei's wife and her business partner, Michelle Capocefalo.

In an email responding to introduction by Brockman, Clark said, "We would love to have dinner with you this evening." The next day, she sent an email, said, "It was FANTASTIC meeting you last night!"

In March 2012, the Anthropic CEO's wife asked Epstein whether he would want to invest in her and a colleague's businesses. Notably, the the emails did not hint that the financier made any investment.

Her exchange with Epstein was revealed years after the late financier had been convicted in 2008 on charges of prostitution and registered as a sex offender. So far, Clark has not commented on her connection to Epstein.

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Who's Cami Clark?

Clark acts as a sounding board and strategic adviser for Amodei. She also played a role in bringing Anthropic one of its key early investors, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, whom she had previously dated, as the AI startup was getting off the ground in early 2021, the WSJ reported, citing sources.

Despite her public presence, there is very little information about Clark online, with efforts being made to remove references to her, the report said..

The couple married in 2022. However, Amodei's Wikipedia page did not mention about his marriage till this summer, and does not say to whom till now. Previously, when searching "Dario Amodei's wife" on Google, it would often show a photograph of his sister, Daniela Amodei, who is linked to the company.

On asking about queries "Dario Amodei's marital status, even Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude responded saying "Dario Amodei's marital status doesn't seem to be clearly confirmed", the report said.

The latest claims come as Anthropic plans to go public as soon, with a valuation of $2 trillion or more. In a separate report, the WSJ said that Anthropic is trying to woo potential investors ahead of the planned IPO, making this a crucial moment for Amodei's leadership-an potentially Clark's advices.

This also comes as Epstein files continue to attract widespread scrutiny, as the Department of Justics releasing thousands of files publicly earlier this year.

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