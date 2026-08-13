Anthropic Eyes $6 Billion Decart AI Acquisition In Its Largest Known Deal

Anthropic PBC is in talks to buy the artificial intelligence startup Decart AI for about $6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the Claude maker's largest known acquisition.

Decart makes software that can reduce the cost of training and operating AI by helping chips work more efficiently. The potential acquisition is intended to help Anthropic's existing computing infrastructure absorb more demand, according to a person familiar with the matter, at a time when it's seeing surging adoption of its software.

The deal has not been finalized and talks could fall through, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private negotiations. Representatives for Anthropic and Decart declined to comment.

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Anthropic, which rarely makes large acquisitions, has been spending heavily on computing power to develop new products and serve customers ahead of its highly anticipated Wall Street debut. The AI developer has committed to spending tens of billions of dollars on data centers stocked with costly chips. Increasingly, it's also relying on hardware from a mix of providers to meet its surging computing needs.

Among other services, Decart offers an optimization stack meant to help AI developers "squeeze every ounce of performance from every chip," according to the startup's website. That includes using chips to train AI models and running them after they've been trained, a process known as inference.

Decart's team would join Anthropic's inference and performance organization, one person said.

Founded in 2023 by three Israeli engineers, brothers Dean and Orian Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev, Decart also makes so-called world models, which aim to simulate the physical world.

Decart's world models are aimed at helping businesses in a range of applications including autonomous driving and e-commerce. Its Lucy AI model, for instance, can take in live video of a person and use it to generate a real-time, high-resolution video that makes it look like the person is actually trying on a dress or a bag - a task that long bedeviled fashion e-commerce tech developers. Realistic rendering of fabrics has long been a sticking point. E-commerce platform eBay Inc., an investor in the company, is also a Decart customer.

Decart's ability to use AI to modify live video feeds instantly is indicative of high-quality infrastructure talent, one of the people said.

The startup said in May it raised $300 million in a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia Corp., Atreides Management, Valor Equity Partners and Adobe Ventures joining the round. Prior investors Sequoia Capital, Benchmark and Zeev Ventures also participated. The round valued the startup at almost $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, up from $3.1 billion in August 2025.

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During an interview on stage with Bloomberg News at the Raise AI conference in Paris in July, Chief Executive Officer Dean Leitersdorf said the company trains its AI on text and millions of hours of video to get a grasp of simulating real-world properties of physics. He said Decart's technology is being used for live streaming on online platforms like Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube by influencers such as CodeMiko, as well as by advertising companies and others.

"I really can't imagine being in any other market," he said at the time. "This market is moving so fast. We get to reinvent every different aspect of the economy in the next 18 to 24 months."

The Israeli business media outlet Calcalistech reported that Decart was also in talks to be acquired by SpaceX; billionaire Elon Musk called the report "fake news" on his X social media platform.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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