After SC Rebuke, BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra Apologises To Nalsar Students

Bar Council of India Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra has apologised to law students following the council's controversial move to temporarily suspend the enrolment of Nalsar University of Law's 2026 graduating batch as advocates, according to reports.

The apology followed a BCI directive asking state bar councils not to enrol Nalsar's 2026 graduates as advocates until further orders. The directive was withdrawn within hours after triggering widespread criticism on social media.

In a letter issued on Independence Day, Mishra said he regretted any words or communication related to the controversy that may have hurt students' sentiments.

"If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same," he said.

Mishra added that expressing regret was "not a matter of prestige or ego", but an acknowledgement that students' concerns mattered.

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The BCI had said it was examining allegations linked to a campaign by students opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in Nalsar's convocation and had sought a report identifying those involved.

The controversy began after around 450 graduating students urged the university to reconsider inviting CJI Kant as chief guest. The students referred to his alleged refusal to hear pleas concerning police action against students who had marched to Parliament on July 20 over the NEET-UG question paper leak.

The Supreme Court later expressed "strong disapproval" of the BCI's now-revoked order.

A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant said students had the right to protest peacefully and termed the episode a dialogue between him and the students. The court also stayed any coercive action against students or faculty by the BCI or state bar councils, saying the BCI's action was "absolutely uncalled for".

ALSO READ: CJI Surya Kant Slams Bar Council Over NALSAR Students' Enrollment Freeze

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