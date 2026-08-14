CJI Surya Kant Slams Bar Council Over NALSAR Students' Enrollment Freeze

The Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday slammed the Bar Council of India over its now-withdrawn decision to freeze the enrollment of 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, saying the Council had “no business” interfering with students' right to protest. CJI Kant made the observations while hearing a plea challenging the BCI's directive.

A bench headed by CJI Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, issued notice to the BCI and directed it to file its counter-affidavit within two weeks, according to a PTI report. "Students have right to protest, it is a dialogue between them and the CJI,” CJI Kant remarked orally, as reported by PTI.

The bench also restrained the BCI and state bar councils from taking any punitive or criminal action against NALSAR students and faculty in connection with the controversy.The counsel appearing for the BCI informed the court that the controversial circular had already been withdrawn. The matter was subsequently posted for hearing after two weeks, PTI reported.

What Was The BCI's NALSAR Order?

On August 13, the BCI had directed all state bar councils not to enroll any 2026 graduate of NALSAR University of Law as an advocate until further orders, while retaining an inquiry into those allegedly involved in a campaign opposing CJI Kant's invitation as chief guest at the university's convocation. The decision triggered an uproar on social media, following which the BCI modified and withdrew the directive within hours.

In its initial statement, BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said the council was examining allegations surrounding a campaign against CJI Surya Kant's participation in NALSAR's convocation. The BCI had sought a report identifying those allegedly responsible. The apex statutory body for lawyers said a final decision would be taken on August 19 after considering the material placed before it.

Following the backlash, the BCI modified its earlier decision and allowed state bar councils to enrol the 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law as advocates. The revised notification said the "vast majority” of students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged misconduct of a few.

The Supreme Court's latest intervention comes after the BCI's decision briefly raised concerns among NALSAR students over their eligibility to enrol as advocates after graduation.

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