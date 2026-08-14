Karnataka's Public Property Bill Cleared: What It Proposes And Why RSS Is In Focus

The Karnataka Cabinet has cleared a Bill to regulate how government buildings and other public property can be used by organisations, associations, societies and individuals. Home Minister Priyank Kharge announced the decision on August 14.

The proposed legislation would require prior permission from designated authorities for holding events, meetings, processions or other activities on government properties, reported NDTV. Its scope covers government and government-aided schools and colleges, public grounds, parks, playgrounds, roads, buildings and other state-owned or controlled premises.

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The government has said the Bill is intended to prevent unauthorised use, misuse and damage of public property, while establishing uniform procedures, accountability and transparency. The legislation is also expected to provide for penalties in cases involving misuse or damage to public assets.

The Bill will now be presented before the Karnataka legislature for consideration and passage.

The proposed law comes amid an ongoing political dispute between the state government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the organisation's use of government premises and public property. Kharge has previously sought restrictions on RSS activities on state property and raised questions about the organisation's registration, funding and tax compliance.

However, Kharge has denied that the legislation is aimed specifically at the RSS, maintaining that the government has no particular organisation, institution, club, union or NGO in mind and that the rules would apply uniformly.

In June, Kharge had also sought clarity from the RSS on its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability, arguing that an organisation with a large nationwide and international presence should maintain appropriate standards of transparency and compliance, according to NDTV.

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The government maintains that the proposed law is a general regulatory framework designed to protect public assets and ensure that their use is subject to clear rules, permissions and accountability.

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