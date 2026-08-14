Stock Picks Today: Tata Motors PV, Jubilant Foodworks, Groww, Delhivery, LG Electronics, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across a diverse set of sectors, including automobiles, logistics, city gas distribution, healthcare, defence, electronics, apparel, and agrochemicals, with updated recommendations on stocks such as Tata Motors PV, Honasa, Jubilant FoodWorks, Groww, Max Financial, Max Health, Delhivery, LG Electronics, Page Industries, Indraprastha Gas, Solar Industries, alongside a stance on India strategy.

Citi on Tata Motors PV

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 305 from Rs 320

Q1 Results Much Below Estimates; Margin Headwinds Persist

Margin concerns for both businesses

Mgmt. outlook is positive for India, given healthy underlying demand

Due to continued increase in commodity costs, Q2 margin is also expected to be in line with Q1.

Macquarie on Tata Motors PV

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 381

Margins disappoint; near-term risks persist

India margins disappoint; JLR in line on muted expectations

Upbeat on domestic growth; margin risk persists.

MS on Jubilant Food

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 439

Q1 – broadly in-line; improving outlook

Q2 has started strong and mgmt. sees LFL improving to 5-7%

Mgmt reiterated 200 bps EBITDA margin guidance but sounded cautious on inflation for Q2

Like disclosures on Popeyes

Overall, management sounded optimistic on demand sentiment and gaining market share

Dominos gained 80 bps YoY delivery market share.

Macquarie on Jubilant Food

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 360

Q1 – bullish on demand, cautious on margins

Q1 EBITDA inline across India and international business

See input cost pressures, high LFL sales base, and weaker flow-through from the dine-in recovery given lower sales salience.

Jefferies on Jubilant Food

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 650 from Rs 600

An Inline Quarter

Domino's India LFL improving to 2.5% YoY, though remains weak

Standalone EBITDA growth failed to translate into earnings, which were flat YoY

Mgmt. expects acceleration ahead, driven by internal & external factors

A progressively lower base to also help

Despite high-cost inflation, EBITDA margin decline was limited.

Citi on Jubilant Food

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 670 from Rs 650

Domino's Holds Steady; Popeyes Emerges as Second Growth Engine

Strategic initiatives continue to drive positive LFL

Higher overall discretionary consumption could drive further LFL improvement and re-rating

Jubilant Food is preferred pick within QSR coverage

See LFL outperformance vs other QSR players and growth opportunity for Popeyes.

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Macquarie on Max Health

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 825

Q1 operationally in-line, but PAT miss

PAT miss due to higher than expected finance cost

EBITDA per bed declined QoQ owing to drag from new beds

Macquarie on IGL

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 220

Q1 – volumes inline, margin squeeze

Higher gas cost, despite price hikes impacted margins

Management commentary on current gas availability and sourcing mix, FY27E volume and margin guidance – key to watch

Macquarie on Delhivery

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 580

Increase revenue forecasts on better parcel volumes

With scale, continue to see strong operating leverage and margin expansion

For FY26-29E, model 21% rev. CAGR, 50%+ EBITDA CAGR

Believe Delhivery is poised to further consolidate market share in both 3P Ecommerce Logistics and Part-Truck Load

Jefferies on LG Electronics

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1810

Q1: Margin Beat; Life Stays Good

'LG Essential Series' grew Tier 2-3 market penetration

Est FY26-28e EPS CAGR at +25%

Margins aided by premium mix, higher volumes, price hike, cost controls and backward integration.

MS on LG Electronics

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1610

Q1 – good beat

Double-digit growth across every category

Televisions and washing machines led alongside strong summer demand in air conditioners and refrigerators

Well positioned for the festive season ahead of Onam, Durga Puja, and Diwali

Macquarie on Page Industries

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 32500

Q1 miss on weaker volume momentum

Q1 EBITDA below as logistical constraints hurt volumes

Reiterated double-digit volume growth target for FY27

Worry about a repeat of Q1 when such confidence did not flow into performance.

MS on Page Industries

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 42636

Q1 Miss: Optically Soft Quarter, but Not as Bad

Reported performance was affected by logistics and manpower disruptions

Impact on delivery of 3 days of billings and ARS led seasonality normalization

Management reiterated double-digit volume growth aspiration for FY27

Above-average volume growth in the next three quarters as demand remains strong

With the positive management commentary, expect some reversal of the recent underperformance.

GS on Solar Industries

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 20180

Q1FY27 Result Review: Ahead of estimates; Guidance maintained

Management's expectations of sizable orders in the coming quarters

Volumes are likely to increase following the commissioning of the Dhule plant

See robust order inflow and sustained good performance of the international segment

Margins are likely to sustain at the current levels of 27-28%.

Kotak Securities on Solar Industries

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 11200 from Rs 10300

All-round beat

Defense growth on Pinaka; explosives aided by high ammonium nitrate prices+

Order book of Rs 21400 cr provides strong medium-term visibility for defense

Hike EPS estimate by 2-6%, reflecting strong execution during the quarter and faster-than-expected growth in the international explosives segment.

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Jefferies on Honasa

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 650 from Rs 565

Delivering Beat After Beat

Strong momentum continues at Honasa, with delivery on both revenue & margins

Mamaearth delivered high-teens growth

Other products continued growing at a breathtaking pace

Offline scale-up, Q/C share gains, and new wellness & fragrance bets support mgmt's growth & margin roadmap.

Citi on Honasa Consumer

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 390 from Rs 320

Strong Growth Momentum in Q1

Sustainability Remains Key

Mgmt. outlined fragrances and nutraceuticals as future growth vectors

Sustained delivery will be critical amid intensifying competition

Will also monitor the pace of margin expansion given ongoing reinvestment needs.

Jefferies on Max Financial

Maintain with TP of Rs 2250

Q1: Margin Surprise Drives Beat

VNB of Rs 450 cr was 17% above estimates with VNB margin being 360 bps above estimates

Better-than-expected margin was driven by a favourable product mix and yield curve

APE/VNB growth of 15%/33% was ahead of private peers

Expect Axis MaxL to deliver 18% VNB CAGR over the next 3 yrs, led by 16% APE CAGR and 140bps of margin expansion.

Bernstein on Max Financial

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2080

Q1FY27 - Healthy growth, sharp margin expansion & deferred dilution

Margin expansion was led by yield-curve movements, favorable mix shifts, and cost optimizations

Company shared that the parent bank has increased its stake (desire to further hike their ownership)

This will boost solvency and pushing out any potential capital raise plans for now.

MS on Brainbees

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 300

Q1: Margin Miss; Improving India revenue growth

Q1 India revenue growth improvement is structural

Mgmt expects FY27 growth to stay elevated, aided by strategic initiatives

India margins continue to see impact of competitive intensity in diapers and higher manufacturing costs

Manufacturing margin losses to fully recover by Q2 via price pass-through

Q1 saw improving trends in India growth, while margin improvement is awaited

Stock could see some recovery after the weak trailing performance.

BofA India Strategy – Amish Shah

Q1FY27: Gaining momentum

Nifty: 97% Market cap, tracking +3% beat at +13% YoY

Broad earnings strength with selective weakness

Metals delivered the strongest beat

+13% YoY earnings growth for (NSE200)

Metals, Materials and Telecom saw relatively better growth

Staples & Discretionary reported earnings decline

Metals, Energy, Utilities and Industrials saw the highest earnings beat

Margins remained under pressure as companies could not fully pass on the cost increases and faced supply-chain disruptions

Expect a gradual recovery in coming quarters as these headwinds ease

See relatively stable commodity prices, improving supply chains and further price-hike passthroughs.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.





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