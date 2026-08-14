Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 14

Gold Rate Today: As per Bullion.co.in, gold price stood at Rs 1,53,600 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,36,790 per kg around 6.10 am on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

Today, 24K gold prices at the pan-India level stood at Rs 1,53,600 per 10gm, while 22K gold price was at Rs 1,40,800 per 10gm. In the past month, 24 K gold price surged nearly 8% and gained around 53% over a year.

Among the top cities, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,320 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,53,060 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,770 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,53,120 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,450 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,570 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,543; Delhi at Rs 1,40,305; Chennai at Rs 1,40,956; Kolkata at Rs 1,40,360; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,663, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,773 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,36,790 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,19,031 per kg on Friday, Aug 14. Silver 999 fine gained nearly 2% over a week, while over a year, the precious metal has delivered a return of almost 106%.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,36,360 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,35,960 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,37,050 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,36,050 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,36,550 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,36,740 per kg

Also Read: 'Buy The Rumour...': Where Analysts See Gold, Silver Prices Moving After Soft US Inflation

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