Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 14

24K gold was priced at Rs 1,53,600 per 10gm on Aug. 14, marking a nearly 8% rise over the past month and a 53% gain over the year. Among major Indian cities, Chennai recorded the highest 24K gold price, while Delhi reported the lowest.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 14

Gold Rate Today: As per Bullion.co.in, gold price stood at Rs 1,53,600 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,36,790 per kg around 6.10 am on Friday,  Aug. 14, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

Today, 24K gold prices at the pan-India level stood at Rs 1,53,600 per 10gm, while 22K gold price was at Rs 1,40,800 per 10gm. In the past month, 24 K gold price surged nearly 8% and gained around 53% over a year.

Among the top cities, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,320 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,53,060 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,53,770 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,53,120 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,450 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,570 per 10gm 

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,543; Delhi at Rs 1,40,305; Chennai at Rs 1,40,956; Kolkata at Rs 1,40,360; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,663, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,773 per 10gm. 

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,36,790 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,19,031 per kg on Friday, Aug 14. Silver 999 fine gained nearly 2% over a week, while over a year, the precious metal has delivered a return of almost 106%.  

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,36,360 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,35,960 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,37,050 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,36,050 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,36,550 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,36,740 per kg 

Also Read: 'Buy The Rumour...': Where Analysts See Gold, Silver Prices Moving After Soft US Inflation

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Amber Enterprises Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 78% On One-Time Loss, Margin Expands

Amber Enterprises Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 78% On One-Time Loss, Margin Expands

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com