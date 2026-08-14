Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 14

Gold Rate Today: As per Bullion.co.in, gold price stood at Rs 1,53,600 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,36,790 per kg around 6.10 am on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.
Gold Price Today in India
Today, 24K gold prices at the pan-India level stood at Rs 1,53,600 per 10gm, while 22K gold price was at Rs 1,40,800 per 10gm. In the past month, 24 K gold price surged nearly 8% and gained around 53% over a year.
Among the top cities, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest.
City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,53,320 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,53,060 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,53,770 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,53,120 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,450 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,570 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,543; Delhi at Rs 1,40,305; Chennai at Rs 1,40,956; Kolkata at Rs 1,40,360; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,663, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,773 per 10gm.
Silver Price Today
Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,36,790 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,19,031 per kg on Friday, Aug 14. Silver 999 fine gained nearly 2% over a week, while over a year, the precious metal has delivered a return of almost 106%.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 2,36,360 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,35,960 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,37,050 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,36,050 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,36,550 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,36,740 per kg
Also Read: 'Buy The Rumour...': Where Analysts See Gold, Silver Prices Moving After Soft US Inflation
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