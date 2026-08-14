LEAP India IPO Listing Today: Latest GMP, Expected Listing Price And Gain

The latest grey market premium (GMP) of LEAP India IPO stands at Rs 13, indicating potential listing gains of around 8.18% over the issue price of Rs 159. The shares are set to list on the NSE and BSE today, Aug. 14.

LEAP India Listing Price

According to InvestorGain, LEAP India IPO is likely to list at Rs 172, implying a potential 8.18% gain over the issue price of Rs 159, based on the latest GMP of Rs 13.

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LEAP India IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of LEAP India received strong interest across investor categories, with the total subscription standing at 8.38 times by the final day of bidding.

The IPO received bids for over 96.32 crore shares against 11.50 crore shares on offer.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 16.84 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 12.64 times. Retail investors booked their quota 1.71 times.

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LEAP India IPO Details

The LEAP India IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 3.02 crore equity shares worth Rs 480 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 12.58 crore equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 2,480 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 151–Rs 159 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 94 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,946 at the upper end of the price band.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

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LEAP India IPO Listing Today

Shares of LEAP India are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 14, 2026. The share allotment status was finalised on Aug. 12, 2026.

LEAP India Financials

The company reported steady financial growth for the financial year ending March 31, 2026:

Total income: Rs 747.36 crore, compared with Rs 485.03 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 62.34 crore, up from Rs 37.56 crore

EBITDA: Rs 378.83 crore versus Rs 273.80 crore a year earlier

LEAP India IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 360 crore).

Funding general corporate purposes.

LEAP India Business

Incorporated in 2013, LEAP India is a specialised asset-pooling and supply chain infrastructure solution provider. The company offers returnable packaging assets, pallets, foldable containers, and material handling equipment (MHE) to sectors such as FMCG, food & beverage, automotive, e-commerce, and third-party logistics.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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