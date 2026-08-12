LEAP India IPO Allotment To Be OUT Soon: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

Investors who applied for the LEAP India IPO can check their share allotment status from Aug. 12 after the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised soon. The Rs 2,480-crore IPO was subscribed 8.38 times, while the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates a premium of over 8% ahead of its Aug. 14 debut on the BSE and NSE.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Ltd. Once the allotment is finalised, the company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Aug. 13. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

The shares of LEAP India are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 14.

How To Check LEAP India IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “LEAP India Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check LEAP India IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'LEAP' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check LEAP India IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website here.

Select “LEAP India Ltd. - IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

LEAP India IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for the LEAP India IPO stood at Rs 12 on Aug. 12. It indicates a listing price of Rs 171 apiece at a premium of 7.5% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

LEAP India IPO Listing Date

The shares of LEAP India are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 14.

LEAP India IPO Details

LEAP India IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 2,480 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 3.02 crore shares worth Rs 480 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 2,000 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 151 and Rs 159 per share.

The IPO received a positive response from investors, with the overall issue subscribed 8.38 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) remained the biggest contributors, subscribing their quota 16.84 times, while the NII portion was subscribed 12.64 times and the retail category 1.71 times.

About LEAP India

Backed by KKR, LEAP India operates in the sustainable supply chain and asset-pooling solutions sector. The company provides equipment pooling, returnable packaging, inventory management, and material handling solutions across industries such as FMCG, e-commerce, automotive, and logistics.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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