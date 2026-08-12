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IRCTC Q1 Results: Profit Stays Flat Despite 18% Revenue Growth

The state-owned company's bottomline stood at Rs 330 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 331 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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IRCTC Q1 Results: Profit Stays Flat Despite 18% Revenue Growth
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  • IRCTC reported a 0.3% decline in net profit to Rs 330 crore in Q1 FY27
  • Revenue increased 18.1% to Rs 1,370 crore in the quarter ended June 30
  • EBITDA fell 2.7% to Rs 387 crore compared to the same period last year
How did the rise in revenue fail to boost the net profit?

 Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, August 12, reporting 0.3% dip in net profit. The state-owned company's bottomline stood at Rs 330 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 331 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 18.1% to Rs 1,370 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 1,160 crore in the same quarter previous financial year. In terms of operations, Ebitda dropped 2.7% to Rs 387 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 397 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin contracted to 28.2% year-on-year from 34.3%.

IRCTC Share Price History

Shares of IRCTC have advanced 0.79% over the past five trading sessions and gained 3.05% in the past month. However, the stock has declined 18.23% over the past six months and is down 24.65% year-to-date. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have fallen around 34%. The stock's 52-week high was at Rs 750 on the NSE, while its 52-week low was Rs 485.30 on July 28, 2026.

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