IRCTC Q1 Results: Profit Stays Flat Despite 18% Revenue Growth

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, August 12, reporting 0.3% dip in net profit. The state-owned company's bottomline stood at Rs 330 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 331 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 18.1% to Rs 1,370 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 1,160 crore in the same quarter previous financial year. In terms of operations, Ebitda dropped 2.7% to Rs 387 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 397 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin contracted to 28.2% year-on-year from 34.3%.

IRCTC Share Price History

Shares of IRCTC have advanced 0.79% over the past five trading sessions and gained 3.05% in the past month. However, the stock has declined 18.23% over the past six months and is down 24.65% year-to-date. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have fallen around 34%. The stock's 52-week high was at Rs 750 on the NSE, while its 52-week low was Rs 485.30 on July 28, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.