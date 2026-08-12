Titagarh Rail Q1 Results: Wagon-Maker Swings To Profit; Revenue Jumps 13%

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.'s swung to a profit of Rs 52.6 crore, from a loss of Rs 23.1 crore in the year-ago period, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, as per an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday.

The firm's revenue saw a 12.6% increase to Rs 765 crore, from Rs 679 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) saw a 26.3% uptick to Rs 95 crore from Rs 75.1 crore in the previous finanical year. The Ebitda margin expanded to 12.4% from 11.1%.

Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 52.6 crore versus loss of Rs 23.1 crore

Revenue up 12.6% to Rs 765 crore versus Rs 679 crore

Ebitda up 26.3% to Rs 95 crore versus Rs 75.1 crore

Ebitda margin at 12.4% versus 11.1%

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Movement

Titagrah Rail Systems Ltd. saw a 1.33% downturn to to settle at Rs 833.55 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.15% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 847.10, compared to its previous close of Rs 844.80. During today's trading session, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 826.00 to Rs 848.95.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 568.70 and a high of Rs 971.00. On the performance front, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. share price is up 4.27% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is Rs12,736.77 crore, with a P/E ratio of 34.48.

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