Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 34%, Revenue Crosses Rs 7,000 Crore

Apollo Hospitals Ltd.'s consolidated net profit saw a 34.2% uptick to Rs 581 crore, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, as per an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The profit was at Rs 433 crore in the prior fiscal.

The firm's revenue saw a 20.6% increase to Rs 7,044 crore, compared to Rs 5,842 crore in the year-ago period. Both profit and revenue were in line with analysts' estimates. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebidta) was up 28.2% to Rs 1,092 crore, compared to Rs 852 crore in the previous financial year. The Ebitda margin expanded to 15.5% from 14.6% on year-on-year basis.

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The company's healthcare services revenue was up 21.7% to Rs 3,620 crore. Its digital health revenue saw a 20.4% uptick to Rs 2,977 crore.

Apollo Hospitals Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 34.2% to Rs 581 crore versus Rs 433 crore; estimate Rs 555 crore

Revenue up 20.6% to Rs 7,044 crore versus Rs 5,842 crore; estimate Rs 6,890 crore

Ebitda up 28.2% to Rs 1,092 crore versus Rs 852 crore; estimate Rs 1,051 crore

Ebitda margin at 15.5% versus 14.6% YoY; estimate 15.3%

Healthcare services revenue up 21.7% to Rs 3,620 crore

Digital health revenue up 20.4% to Rs 2,977 crore

Apollo Hospitals Share Price Movement

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.75% downturn to settle at Rs 8,597 crore, compared to a 0.15% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 8,750.50, compared to its previous close of Rs 8,750.50. During today's trading session, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 8,507.50 to Rs 8,775.50.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 6,696.50 and a high of Rs 9,050.00. On the performance front, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. share price is up 18.80% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is Rs 1.12 Lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 91.85.

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