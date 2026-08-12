'Praise Be To Allah': Trump Claims Total Hormuz Control, Credits US Naval Blockade For Success

US President Donald Trump claimed that the country has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, and stated that the nation intends to mantain this control indefinitely, as per a post on his social media platform 'Truth Social' on Wednesday. Trump stated that the US will "keep" the Strait and that there is "nothing" Iran can "do about it."

He further stated that the area was successfully blockaded by the US Navy, claiming that everyone was referring to it as a "wall of steel".

"I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, “A WALL OF STEEL,” and there is nothing Iran can do about it. (sic)", Trump wrote in the post.

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Trump claimed the Iran Revolutionay Guard Corps (IRGC) were "decimated and fleeing" and would not be able to employ military forces to break the US control over the Strait. The US Head of State also questioned Iran's leadership and governance calling it "uncertain at best."

"They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, their remaining soldiers are unpaid, the IRGC is decimated and fleeing, and their 'Leadership' is uncertain, at best! (sic)" Trump said in the post.

He also claimed that Iran was lacking in the funds department with regards to successfully countering the US's military blockade, he also said the country only has "fake news" and "300% inflation."

"They have No Money - Their country is “shot.” All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! (sic)," the US' Commander-In-Chief wrote.

Trump further called Iran a "bully of the middle east" and stated that the nation was "all talk and no action".

"Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah! (sic)" the US President said.

ALSO READ: 'Outlast Trump': Iran Vows To Exhaust US In Prolonged Conflict

This development comes after Iran's senior advisor to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Tehran may want to extend the conflict until Donald Trump steps down.

As per Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the goal would be to increase deterrence by placing ongoing costs on Washington and making sure that any subsequent US administration takes into account the repercussions of another strike on Iran, according to a report.

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