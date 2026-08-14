Market Strategy: Earnings Cycle Gaining Momentum, Metals Deliver Strongest Beat, Says BofA India

India Inc. witnessed broad-based earnings strength in the first quarter of FY27, with metals emerging as the strongest-performing sector, according to Bank of America (BofA) India strategist Amish Shah.

In a strategy report, Shah said companies representing around 97% of the Nifty's market capitalisation reported earnings that were tracking around 3% ahead of expectations, while aggregate earnings growth stood at 13% year-on-year (YoY).

The report highlighted that earnings growth remained broad across the market, although performance remained selective across sectors.

Metals, Materials And Telecom Show Stronger Growth

Among sectors, Metals, Energy, Utilities and Industrials reported the highest earnings beat, while Staples and Discretionary sectors reported earnings decline during Q1FY27.

On the contrary, Staples and Discretionary sectors reported earnings decline.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV's Margin Recovery Hits A Roadblock As Commodity Costs Rise Again

Margins Under Pressure

Despite healthy earnings growth, margins remained under pressure during the June quarter.

According to Shah, the companies could not fully pass on the cost increases and also faced supply-chain disruptions, impacting the margins.

However, BofA expects margins to see a gradual recovery in coming quarters as these headwinds ease.

It sees relatively stable commodity prices, improving supply chains and further pass-throughs of price-hikes to support the recovery.

According to BofA, India's earnings cycle is gaining momentum, with the Q1FY27 results providing early signs of a broader recovery.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.