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Jubilant Foodworks Share Price Jumps 6% In Trade — What's Driving The Rally?

The stock rose to Rs 519.80 from the previous close of Rs 491.55, taking the one-month gain to around 23%.

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Jubilant Foodworks Share Price Jumps 6% In Trade — What's Driving The Rally?

Jubilant FoodWorks shares jumped nearly 6% in early trade on Friday, extending gains after the company reported a steady Q1 FY27 performance. The stock rose to Rs 519.80 from the previous close of Rs 491.55, taking the one-month gain to around 23%.

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The company reported a 5.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 97.2 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 92 crore a year earlier. The stronger operating performance was more visible in EBITDA, which rose 14.3% YoY to Rs 504 crore from Rs 441 crore.

Jubilant FoodWorks' EBITDA margin remained broadly stable at 19.61%, compared with 19.58% in Q1 FY26.

The rally also comes after a strong run over the past month. Jubilant FoodWorks shares have gained around 23% in one month, rising from a low of Rs 412.30 to a high of Rs 518.40 during the period.

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