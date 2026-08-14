Shiprocket vs Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP — Which IPO Offers Better Listing Gains?

Shiprocket IPO's latest GMP signals a potential 37.11% listing gain, ahead of Behari Lal Engineering's implied 28.07% premium, as both IPOs enter their final subscription day on Aug. 14.

Both IPOs entered their final day of subscription on Friday. Behari Lal Engineering, which launched its Rs 301.62-crore IPO on Aug. 12, was subscribed 7.78 times by the end of Thursday. Similar interest was seen in Shiprocket, which was subscribed 3.16 times on the second day of bidding on Aug. 13.

Shiprocket and Behari Lal Engineering opened for subscription on Aug. 12 and will close on Aug. 14. Here is a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue.

Shiprocket IPO GMP Today

Shiprocket IPO's grey market premium was at Rs 36 as of 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 14. The IPO has set its upper price band at Rs 97 a share, taking the implied listing value to Rs 133 when the latest GMP is added. The calculation points to a 37.11% listing upside from the upper issue price.

Shiprocket IPO Latest Subscription Status

The Shiprocket IPO has been subscribed 10.62 times so far.

Shiprocket IPO Details

The IPO of Shiprocket is a book build issue of Rs 1,617.48 crores. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 9.13 crore shares aggregating to Rs 885.50 crores and an offer for sale of 7.55 crore shares aggregating to Rs 731.98 crores.

The allotment for the Shiprocket IPO is expected to be finalised on Aug 17, 2026. Shiprocket IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug 19, 2026.

The issue price band is set at Rs 92–Rs 97 per share. Each application lot consists of 154 shares, requiring retail investors to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,938 (based on the upper price band). Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP Today

Behari Lal Engineering IPO's grey market premium stood at Rs 80 as of 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 14. Adding the Rs 80 GMP to the upper price band of Rs 285, it indicates an implied listing price of Rs 365 apiece. This implies a potential listing gain of 28.07% over the upper issue price.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO of Behari Lal Engineering has been subscribed 21.52 times so far.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Details

Behari Lal Engineering IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 301.62 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares aggregating to Rs 93 crore and an OFS component of Rs 208.62 crore.

The share allotment process is expected to be finalised on Aug. 17, with tentative listing on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 19. The issue price band has been set at Rs 271 to Rs 285 per share. The lot size for an application is 52 shares, requiring an individual investor (retail) a minimum investment of Rs 14,820.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Shiprocket vs Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP: Which Is Better?

Based purely on grey market activity, Shiprocket currently indicates the higher implied listing gain at 37.11%, compared with 28.07% for Behari Lal Engineering.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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