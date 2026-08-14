Tata Motors PV's Margin Recovery Hits A Roadblock As Commodity Costs Rise Again

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' margin recovery is facing a fresh hurdle as commodity costs continue to rise, with the company expecting another 3% increase in commodity costs in Q2 FY27 after a 4.5% increase in Q1. Despite further price increases and cost reductions, management expects margins in Q2 to remain broadly flat from the June quarter.

The latest outlook comes even as demand and volumes remain strong. Tata Motors PV reported 46% year-on-year volume growth in Q1, compared with 24% growth for the industry. Management said it now expects to deliver higher double-digit volume growth in FY27.

The cost pressure, however, is limiting the extent to which higher volumes can translate into margin expansion.

Cost Pressure

Tata Motors PV's consolidated revenue rose 9.3% year-on-year to Rs 95,799 crore in Q1 FY27. Operating income or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 17.2% to Rs 6,326 crore, while Ebitda margin declined to 6.6% from 8.7% a year earlier. Net profit fell 80.3% to Rs 775 crore from Rs 3,924 crore.

Domestic PV margins improved, but commodity inflation is preventing a faster recovery. At the consolidated level, JLR's weaker performance also pulled down overall profitability.

At the domestic passenger vehicle business, Ebitda margin improved to 4.3% in Q1 from 4% a year earlier. However, the improvement was limited by higher commodity and foreign exchange costs.

The pressure on input costs has also increased from the level management had flagged at the end of FY26. In the Q4 earnings call, the company had estimated a 3.5%-4% increase in commodity costs for the following quarter.

In Q1, the actual impact was 4.5%. The company now expects another 3% increase in Q2.

"Net-net, in Q2, despite the 3% commodity hit, we are expecting margins to be flattish with respect to Q1," Dhiman Gupta, chief financial officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said during the earnings call.

That makes the second-quarter margin outlook a key monitorable for investors, particularly after the company entered FY27 with strong volume momentum.

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Price Hikes

Tata Motors PV plans to use a combination of price increases and cost reductions to offset the commodity pressure.

The company took a 0.5% price increase in July, which was not reflected in its Q1 financials, and plans further calibrated increases during the year.

"In Q1 itself, we had 1.5%. We'll get incrementally more this quarter," Gupta said, referring to the company's cost reduction programme.

The company also expects a benefit in Q2 from the absence of a seasonal impact recorded in Q1. Gupta said the IPL-related impact was about 1% in Q1 and would not recur in Q2.

The combination of price increases, cost savings and the absence of that seasonal impact is expected to offset the additional commodity pressure sufficiently to keep margins broadly flat sequentially.

The approach also reflects the balance Tata Motors PV is trying to maintain between protecting margins and sustaining demand. Management has indicated that further price increases will be calibrated rather than aimed at passing through the entire increase in input costs at once.

Volume Outlook

The margin pressure comes against a backdrop of strong demand across the domestic business.

Tata Motors PV grew volumes 46% year-on-year in Q1, twice the industry's 24% growth. Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the company wants to maintain that pace relative to the industry.

"I would definitely be targeting higher double-digit growths in FY27," Chandra said during the earnings call.

The company also reported strong electric vehicle demand. EV volumes rose 112% year-on-year in Q1, while management said monthly EV bookings had risen to nearly 3.5 times the average level recorded before the Middle East crisis.

The supply side, rather than demand, remains a constraint. Tata Motors PV increased EV production from about 9,000 units a month three to four months ago to more than 15,000 units in July and expects production to rise further.

The strong volume outlook could provide operating leverage, but the benefit will have to compete with higher input costs.

For now, management's Q2 guidance points to a period in which higher volumes are expected to support the business while rising commodity costs limit further margin expansion. The key question for the rest of FY27 will be how quickly price increases and cost reductions can absorb the input-cost pressure without slowing the volume growth that has strengthened Tata Motors PV's position in the domestic market.

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