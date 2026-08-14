US Military Denies Reports Of Sailor Deaths, Health Concerns Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has pushed back against a wave of media reports alleging deaths, mental health crises and unrest among sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during its prolonged Middle East deployment, calling the claims "false."

CENTCOM's Rebuttal

In a post on X on Thursday, CENTCOM said, "Over the past 48 hours, multiple media outlets have reported several false claims related to USS Abraham Lincoln's (CVN 72) deployment to the Middle East. One report alleged seven Sailors died in a brawl aboard the aircraft carrier and others have recently suggested a spike in suicidal ideations. These reports are FALSE."

The command said the carrier has maintained one of the highest crew reenlistment rates in the Navy at 84.4%, and that its sailors and marines "remain resilient and resolved" after more than 260 days at sea, 10,000 aircraft flights and 1.5 million pounds of ordnance expended.

It added that no service members aboard the ship have died, and that the one sailor who fell overboard on August 3 was "quickly and safely recovered."

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The Claims Being Disputed

The denial follows reports by Military Times and MS Now that the carrier, deployed since November 21, 2025 and diverted to the Middle East after the Israel-Iran war broke out, has logged over 250 consecutive days at sea.

Reports cited multiple sailors, including one named by Military Times as Annabelle Loma's husband, who allegedly attempted to jump overboard amid extended deployment and burnout.

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Families Had Raised Concerns

At a San Diego town hall last week, around 200 relatives confronted acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao over the deployment's toll, Stars and Stripes reported, with one family member accusing Navy leadership of eroding trust.

California Congressman Mike Levin had also described poor onboard conditions, including mouldy showers and food shortages, in a post on X.

CENTCOM's statement did not directly address the living-conditions complaints but said the "rampant misreporting" on the deployment was "a disservice" to service members and their families.

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