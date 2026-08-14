Technocraft Industries Shares Surge Over 14% After Strong Q1 Earnings And Improved Operating Performance

Shares of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. rose over 14% on Friday with stock trading at Rs 3255 apiece after the company declared their Q1FY27 earnings result on Thursday. The stock opened 8.91% higher at Rs 5,277 and extended gains to touch Rs 3299.90 apiece during the session.

Technocraft Industries reported a strong performance for the first quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising nearly 70% YoY, supported by robust revenue growth and improved operating margins. The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 27.2% to Rs 805 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 633 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating performance outpaced revenue growth, with EBITDA surging 58.9% to Rs 178 crore from Rs 112 crore a year ago. As a result, the company's EBITDA margin expanded to 22.1% from 17.7% in the year-ago period.

Technocraft Industries' net profit rose 69.6% year-on-year to Rs 134 crore, compared with Rs 79 crore in Q1 FY26.

The sharp rise in profitability, coupled with margin expansion, indicates improved operating leverage during the quarter as earnings grew at a faster pace than revenue.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. Share Price Today

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 14.28% to Rs 3299.90 apiece on Friday at around 9:25 a.m. This compares to a 0.28% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 41.05% in the last 12 months and 41.05% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.02 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.20.

Out of two analysts tracking the company, both maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 3,650 implies an upside of 12.2%

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