Bata's Premiumisation Story Intact, Says Nirmal Bang Post Q1 Results — Check New Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has reiterated its ‘Hold' rating on Bata India and has raised its target price to Rs 772 from earlier Rs 759, implying a potential upside of 6% from the current levels. valuing it at 34 times Jun-28E earnings per share.

Bata India's revenue was up 3.9% YoY to Rs 9,789 million; volume +2.3% with the balance from price/mix.

Average selling prices continued to rise, with premium products outgrowing lower price points. GST rationalisation ~3 quarters ago has helped ease the drag at the lower end, though Bata continues to see stronger growth from premium categories.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV Q1 Review: JLR Challenges, Geopolitical Risks Keep Motilal Oswal Bearish — Check Target Price

EBITDA margin 20.8% (-27bps YoY) held despite A&P +25%; employee cost flat for five quarters on VRS plus Blue Yonder-led productivity. A&P to run at ~3-3.5% of sales (vs ~2.5% LY) and stay elevated for a couple of years.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Bata .pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.