Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Tata Motors PV Q1 Review: JLR Challenges, Geopolitical Risks Keep Motilal Oswal Bearish — Check Target Price

JLR volumes were impacted by temporary supply constraints, including a fire at a major component supplier at the start of the quarter, resulting in a 10% YoY decline, adds the brokerage.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Tata Motors PV Q1 Review: JLR Challenges, Geopolitical Risks Keep Motilal Oswal Bearish — Check Target Price
While JLR margins were better than expected, they still remained under pressure due to a sharp rise in VME cost.
(Photo: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Given the significant challenges at JLR and the continued geopolitical uncertainty, Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Sell rating on the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. with SoTP-based target price of Rs 310 per share (based on FY28E).

The brokerage values JLR and India PV business at two times and 13x EV/Ebitda, respectively.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) adjusted PAT came in at RS 1,140 crore in Q1 FY27 compared to our estimated loss of Rs 120 crore, on the back of a better than-expected performance in JLR.

While JLR margins were better than expected, they still remained under pressure due to a sharp rise in VME cost.

Despite strong volume growth, India business margins remained largely stable YoY, which was disappointing. Even net consolidated automotive debt increased to Rs 42,200 crore from RS 30,700 crore QoQ, fully attributable to JLR.

ALSO READ: TD Power Systems Gets Double Boost After Strong Q1; Anand Rathi Upgrades Rating, Target Price

On account of the better-than-expected JLR performance in Q1, we raise our FY27 EPS estimate by 12%. However, given the multiple headwinds ahead, we refrain from changing our FY28 estimates materially at this stage.

While India business has been gaining market share, margins remain under pressure given the adverse mix and rising input costs. Further, JLR continues to face multiple headwinds, both on the demand and cost fronts. While JLR has embarked on a major cost-reduction initiative, it is likely to only help partially offset the current headwinds.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Tata Motors Pv Q1.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Shiprocket IPO GMP: What Grey Market Premium Signals On Final Subscription Day

Shiprocket IPO GMP: What Grey Market Premium Signals On Final Subscription Day

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Loading PDF...
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com