Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend News, What To Watch, Share Price

Investors will closely track Cochin Shipyard's Q1 FY27 results on Friday, with focus on revenue, profit, EBITDA margins, order inflows, execution and the company's FY27 outlook.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd., a Schedule A Miniratna company under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, is engaged in shipbuilding and ship repair and is one of India's largest shipbuilding companies.

Here's all the latest details about Cochin Shipyard's earnings call, Q1 report, trading window and other aspects:

Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, Aug. 14 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company has not indicated any dividend announcement alongside its Q1 FY27 results. For FY26, the Cochin Shipyard board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.

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Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has not yet announced details of an earnings call for investors and analysts to discuss its Q1 FY27 results.

Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Revenue and profit growth

EBITDA and PAT margins

Order inflows and order book

Execution/deliveries

Ship-repair performance

FY27 outlook

Cochin Shipyard Share Price History

Cochin Shipyard share price is up around 6% over the last five sessions and 8% over the past month. It has gained around 2% over six months, while remaining down about 7% YTD and 10.3% over one year. It touched a 52-week high of Rs1,979.90 on Sept. 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,187 on March 30, 2026.

Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Trading Window

The company has informed that its trading window, which has remained closed since July 1, 2026, will reopen 48 hours after the financial results are made public.

Cochin Shipyard Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. reported a 31.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 175 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 256 crore in the year-ago quarter. The decline came alongside a fall in revenue from operations. Revenue from operations fell 15.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,484 crore during the quarter.

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