Bharat Dynamics Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend News, What To Watch, Share Price

Bharat Dynamics is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Friday, Aug. 14, with investors watching revenue growth, order book momentum, execution, order inflows and margins amid continued focus on India's defence spending.

Here is everything you need to know about Bharat Dynamics' Q1FY27 results schedule.

Bharat Dynamics Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In a corporate announcement submitted to the exchanges on July 31, 2026, Bharat Dynamics stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Aug. 14, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company did not announce any interim dividend proposal alongside the Q1 results meeting. Separately, BDL has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.40 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

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Bharat Dynamics Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company is yet to announce the schedule to discuss its Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

Bharat Dynamics Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Investors and market watchers will focus on key operational and financial metrics, including:

Revenue from Operations & Sales Execution

Order Book Expansion & Receipt of Orders

EBITDA Margins

Profit After Tax (PAT)

Execution Timelines & Production Delivery Schedules

Leadership & Management Guidance

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Performance

As of Aug. 13, shares of Bharat Dynamics has gained around 6% over the past week and around 6–7% over the last month. It has risen nearly 10% over the past six months, while remaining in negative territory on a year-to-date basis.

The stock's 52-week high stands at Rs 1,654, while its 52-week low is Rs 1,086.

Bharat Dynamics Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

Bharat Dynamics reported a 58.5% drop in net profit at Rs 113 crore in the Q4FY26 against Rs 273 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The defence PSU's revenue declined 73% to Rs 480 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 from Rs 1,777 crore in the same period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA dipped 81.5% to Rs 55.2 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 299 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin remained at 11.5% against 16.8% in the January to March quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

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