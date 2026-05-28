Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results: Net Profit Drops 58% To Rs 113 Crore, Revenue Declines 73%

Bharat Dynamics EBITDA dipped 81.5% to Rs 55.2 crore.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results: Net Profit Drops 58% To Rs 113 Crore, Revenue Declines 73%
Image: Company Website

Bharat Dynamics announced fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Thursday, May 28. The company reported a 58.5% drop in net profit at Rs 113 crore in the Q4FY26 against Rs 273 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The defence PSU's revenue declined 73% to Rs 480 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 from Rs 1,777 crore in the same period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA dipped 81.5% to Rs 55.2 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 299 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin remained at 11.5% against 16.8% in the Janaury to March quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US-Iran Tensions: Tehran Targets US Airbase In Retaliation; Kuwait Faces Missile, Drone Attack

US-Iran Tensions: Tehran Targets US Airbase In Retaliation; Kuwait Faces Missile, Drone Attack

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source