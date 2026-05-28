Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results: Net Profit Drops 58% To Rs 113 Crore, Revenue Declines 73%

Bharat Dynamics announced fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Thursday, May 28. The company reported a 58.5% drop in net profit at Rs 113 crore in the Q4FY26 against Rs 273 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The defence PSU's revenue declined 73% to Rs 480 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 from Rs 1,777 crore in the same period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA dipped 81.5% to Rs 55.2 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 299 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin remained at 11.5% against 16.8% in the Janaury to March quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

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