Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Offers To Pay For Everyone's Food To Skip Long Queue In Taiwan

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang became the centre of attention during his visit to Taipei, Taiwan. In a light-hearted exchange that has now gone viral on social media, he was seen stopping by a popular grilled corn shop that was crowded and had a long waiting line. Seeing the queue, he offered to pay for everyone's order so he could skip the line.

The incident took place at the popular Raohe Street Night Market in Taipei during Huang's visit to the country. In a video widely shared online, a woman was seen recording the exact moment when the Nvidia chief saw the crowd and approached the owner of the grilled corn stall. He jokingly offered to buy food for everyone in line if he could get served first.

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However, the vendor informed that the customers waiting in the queue have already paid for their orders. Still, Huang reportedly insisted that he would pay again anyway. His unexpected offer sparked laughter and cheers from the crowd, with many customers happily agreeing to let the billionaire tech executive go ahead.

The viral video also showed Huang casually chatting with the vendor and reacting excitedly after tasting the famous grilled corn.

Once the clip caught the attention of social media users, people had mixed reactions to Huang's offer to pay for everyone's food to skip the queue. While many users saw the moment as nothing but funny and harmless, others criticised him, saying it is an example of “billionaire privilege.”

“I had high opinion of him before watching this and learning he thinks he can buy any privilege by paying off. He could have waited in the line and still paid for everyone to gain respect,” one user said.

Another commented, “I don't get the blubbering. Yes, he paid to go first, AND paid for everybody's. But more importantly, he is acting at least like a man of the people. How many other billionaires are out eating street food? Yes, he has bodyguards. I'll still take his style over the other clowns.”

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“The point of money is to be able to buy yourself convenience. If everyone in queue refused, just buy over the whole stall for the lols,” mentioned one individual.



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