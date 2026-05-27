PepsiCo New Packaging To carry 'No Artificial Flavours Or Colours' Label

PepsiCo, which owns popular snack brands such as Lay's, Kurkure and Doritos, said its updated packaging across the food portfolio will prominently highlight the "No Artificial Flavours or Colours" label.

The move is aimed at helping consumers make more informed choices at the point of purchase, as the trend of focusing on "ingredient transparency" on food labels continues to grow, a PepsiCo statement said.

"Updated packaging across the foods portfolio now clearly highlights 'No Artificial Flavours or Colours', enabling consumers to make more informed choices at the point of purchase, without any change to the recipes, taste, or quality they are familiar with," it said.

PepsiCo India said its foods portfolio, including Lay's, Kurkure and Doritos, is made without artificial colours and flavours, reflecting its science-led approach to product design, ingredient selection and quality standards.

"As consumer expectations continue to evolve, PepsiCo India's approach underscores a simple idea: great taste and transparency can and should go hand in hand," it said.

Its Chief Marketing Officer, Saakshi Verma Menon, said that, with consumer-centricity at its heart, PepsiCo India has prioritised making informed, responsible choices grounded in science and innovation as it evolves its food portfolio.

"What we are doing now is bringing our ingredient story to the forefront, making it easier for consumers to recognise and trust what's already inside the products they love. In many ways, this also reflects a broader shift in how brands are communicating today, where transparency is not just claimed, but made visible and easy to understand, while continuing to build on the trust consumers place in us," he said.

Earlier this month, PepsiCo announced it would invest up to Rs 5,700 crore in India by 2030, one of the top 13 markets globally.

The investment is mainly to ramp up the manufacturing capacity of its food business.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.