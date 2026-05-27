Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

RR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash In High-Stakes Knockout Battle

Check the live updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals eliminator match of Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
RR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash In High-Stakes Knockout Battle
File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins and Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag.
1 minute ago

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are set to face off in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, with a place in Qualifier 2 on the line. The loser will be knocked out of the tournament, while the winner will move one step closer to the IPL title.

SRH finished third on the points table after a strong league campaign. Hyderabad ended with nine wins and five defeats from 14 matches, identical to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, but slipped behind the top two sides on net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, sealed the fourth and final playoff berth on the last day of the league stage. The 2008 IPL champions registered eight wins and six defeats from their 14 matches to edge into the playoffs and keep their title hopes alive.

Both teams head into the knockout clash with explosive batting line-ups and match-winning bowlers, setting up a high-pressure contest in Chandigarh.

Follow the live updates from the game below: 

May 27, 2026 18:21 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Assistant Coach Franklin Hails Nitish Reddy’s Growth This Season

Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach James Franklin praised Nitish Kumar Reddy ahead of the IPL 2026 Eliminator, saying the all-rounder has taken his T20 game “to the next level” this season.

Franklin said Reddy took a lot of learnings from the last campaign and highlighted the progress he has made with both bat and ball.

"He has done quite a bit of work on his bowling, he (has) looked as confident as ever with the bat in the early part of our campaign. In terms of the prep work, in the first couple of games he got some validation on that in terms of getting a couple of little cameo scores and partnerships," said Franklin.

Reddy has scored 264 runs and picked up seven wickets in IPL 2026 while taking on a bigger role in SRH’s middle order. Franklin noted that the Indian all-rounder has adapted well to batting lower down the order and finishing innings under pressure.

“His role has obviously been slightly deeper this year,” Franklin said. “He has played some unbelievable cameos for us in finishing off innings.”

The SRH assistant coach also pointed to Reddy’s versatility with the ball, saying Hyderabad have used him in different phases depending on match-ups throughout the season.

(With PTI Inputs)

May 27, 2026 18:17 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Sangakkara Calls For Aggressive Approach Against SRH

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara believes his side will need to match Sunrisers Hyderabad’s aggressive style when the two teams meet in the IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday.

Speaking after RR sealed their playoff spot with a win over Mumbai Indians, Sangakkara acknowledged the challenge posed by SRH’s explosive batting line-up and said Rajasthan would have to respond with intent in both bowling and execution.

“They bat well. They trust themselves to go hard and they've done it the whole tournament,” Sangakkara said. “We know what we're going to face.”

The RR coach added that his bowlers would need to stay disciplined while still attacking their lengths against Hyderabad’s power-hitters.

Sangakkara also backed under-fire captain Riyan Parag, saying the franchise is ready to give him a long rope as a leader.

"I think I've seen very few players who have been criticised, like Riyan has been criticised for about seven years now. Ever since I came to the franchise, there's always people who like Riyan, but there are a lot of people who didn't really like him, especially on social media," Sangakkara said.

"Having watched him, yes, he will grow. He will mature. He will understand himself a lot more. He will learn to understand his players a lot more. But even today, if you look at the calls he makes as captain, the confidence with which he does, he drags himself almost on one foot sometimes to come and play. There's a huge amount of positives."

"He has captained exceptionally well. He has led his team exceptionally well and when he's in that dressing room, he's got the respect of all the players and the staff. That's all you can ask for."

Sangakkara said Rajasthan Royals will continue to back Riyan as a leader.

"What happens in the next few years, it's a really interesting relationship we have to build with the franchise and Riyan and really help him develop as a captain, as a batter, as a person, and keep supporting him."

"He's a very, very good young man. Sometimes what you see on the outside is not Riyan Parag. Riyan Parag is a lovely, soft, gentle, really determined, smart young man."

(With PTI Inputs)

May 27, 2026 18:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RR vs SRH Possible Playing XIs: Parag, Jadeja Expected To Be Fit For RR

Rajasthan Royals are expected to receive a timely boost ahead of the Eliminator, with both captain Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja likely to be available despite injury concerns. Parag has been managing a hamstring issue in recent games, while Jadeja has also been nursing an injury, according to RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

Both players are nevertheless expected to feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh tonight.

SRH, meanwhile, do not have any major injury concerns heading into the knockout clash. Harshal Patel returned in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, although Hyderabad could still make a late decision between him and Praful Hinge for the final spot in the playing XI. 

Here's a look at the probable Playing XIs for tonight: 

SRH Possible XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

RR Possible XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,  Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja,  Brijesh Sharma.

May 27, 2026 18:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

"Vaibhav Embodies IPL's Tagline": IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal hailed Rajasthan Royals teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the IPL 2026 Eliminator, describing him as a perfect example of the league’s ability to identify and nurture young talent.

Speaking to The Times of India, Dhumal said: “Vaibhav embodies IPL's tagline which is, ‘where talent meets opportunity.’ That boy is something else, isn't he?”

The RR opener has been one of the breakout stars of the season, scoring 583 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate above 230 while smashing more sixes than boundaries.

Dhumal also credited Rajasthan Royals’ scouting network for identifying the teenager early. “I think it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any scouting or selection team to pick up such amazing talent at such a young age,” he said.

"And the way the boy has matured and performed at this young age is phenomenal. Not only in the IPL, if you look at the U-19 World Cup final, he scored 175 in 80 balls and the team went on to score 411 runs. That is unheard of in U-19 cricket, that too in a World Cup final.

"That augurs very well for Indian cricket per se. And that is the beauty of the IPL. It has been transformative for so many young talents during the past 18-19 years. It has transformed their lives," he added.

The IPL chairman added that both the BCCI and Rajasthan Royals would have an important role in supporting Sooryavanshi through the highs and lows of professional cricket.

"Like any great player, he will also go through ups and downs. That is the uniqueness of sport. He will fail. He will go down. But this is what sport trains you for. You get up and give a better performance in the next game. That is very integral to preparing you for life. Life will never be a one-way street where you only rise.

"I am sure the boy, given his performances throughout this season and as part of the U-19 team, would have seen many failures. But in the next game, he would have tried to perform even better and help his team win," said Dhumal.

The IPL chairman also expressed confidence that the youngster could go on to represent India for many years. 

May 27, 2026 17:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH Hold Edge In Head-To-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter tonight’s Eliminator with the historical advantage in this rivalry. The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL, with SRH winning 13 matches compared to Rajasthan Royals’ eight victories.

May 27, 2026 17:41 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Sooryavanshi, Archer Lead Rajasthan Royals’ Knockout Charge

Rajasthan Royals’ run to the IPL 2026 playoffs has largely been driven by the firepower at the top of the order, led by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable season, scoring 583 runs at a strike rate above 230 while smashing a tournament-leading 53 sixes. His fearless approach has made him one of the breakout stars of the campaign.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has also delivered consistently at the top with nearly 400 runs at a strike rate close to 160, while Dhruv Jurel has added important middle-order contributions with over 400 runs this season. However, RR will hope captain Riyan Parag can rediscover form after a relatively quiet campaign with the bat.

With the ball, Jofra Archer has remained Rajasthan’s biggest weapon. The England pacer has claimed 21 wickets this season, the third-most in IPL 2026, and will once again carry the responsibility of leading the attack in this knockout clash.

May 27, 2026 17:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: The Men Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Playoff Charge

Sunrisers Hyderabad will head into the IPL 2026 Eliminator backed by one of the most destructive batting line-ups in the tournament. Heinrich Klaasen has been SRH’s standout performer this season, scoring 606 runs at an average above 50 while striking at nearly 160. The South African is also the only middle-order batter among the top run-scorers this year and recently became the only batter in the tournament's history to bat at no 4 or lower and register 600 runs in a single season. 

Ishan Kishan has also played a key role in Hyderabad’s campaign, stepping up both as a batter and stand-in captain during Pat Cummins’ absence. Kishan has scored 569 runs at a strike rate above 178, while openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have continued to provide explosive starts at the top.

SRH’s bowling attack has quietly delivered as well. Eshan Malinga has led the pace unit with 19 wickets, while debutants Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge have also made important contributions throughout the season. The attack has looked more settled since Cummins returned to the side ahead of the playoffs.

May 27, 2026 17:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: The Stage Is Set In Chandigarh

The IPL has released a cinematic preview ahead of the IPL 2026 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

May 27, 2026 17:19 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: What Happened When Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad Met In The League

Sunrisers Hyderabad completed a league-stage double over Rajasthan Royals earlier this season and will take confidence from those results heading into tonight’s Eliminator.

SRH first defeated RR by 57 runs in Hyderabad before producing one of the standout chases of IPL 2026 in Jaipur, where they hunted down a 229-run target with five wickets in hand and nine balls remaining.

May 27, 2026 17:07 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Hello And Welcome To Our Live Blog

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals enter the IPL 2026 Eliminator after contrasting journeys through the league stage.

SRH recovered from a slow start to win five matches in a row and surge into the playoffs, while Rajasthan Royals began the season strongly before slipping into a late battle for qualification.

With both sides having revived their campaigns at different stages, the knockout clash in New Chandigarh promises to be a high-pressure contest between two in-form batting units. Stay tuned to our page for all the live updates from the IPL 2026 Eliminator. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US-Iran War News Live Updates: Draft MOU For Peace Deal To Have US Withdraw From Iran In Exchange For Opening Hormuz Says Iranian State TV

US-Iran War News Live Updates: Draft MOU For Peace Deal To Have US Withdraw From Iran In Exchange For Opening Hormuz Says Iranian State TV

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source