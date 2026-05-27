Q4 Result Live Updates: Sky Gold Profit Surges 81%; GMR Airports, Cummins India In Focus

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

Over 325 companies are scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 27, making it another packed day on Dalal Street. Key companies in focus include Cummins India, Physicswallah, GMR Airports, Gillette India, Bata India, Asahi India Glass and Elgi Equipments.

Investors will closely track earnings performance, margin trends, management commentary and dividend announcements as the earnings season approaches its final stretch.

Stay tuned for live updates and key highlights throughout the day.