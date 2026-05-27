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Q4 Result Live Updates: Sky Gold Profit Surges 81%; GMR Airports, Cummins India In Focus

Cummins India, Physicswallah, GMR Airports, Gillette India, Bata India among companies to report earnings today.

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Q4 Result Live Updates: Sky Gold Profit Surges 81%; GMR Airports, Cummins India In Focus
6 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

Over 325 companies are scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 27, making it another packed day on Dalal Street. Key companies in focus include Cummins India, Physicswallah, GMR Airports, Gillette India, Bata India, Asahi India Glass and Elgi Equipments.

Investors will closely track earnings performance, margin trends, management commentary and dividend announcements as the earnings season approaches its final stretch.

Stay tuned for live updates and key highlights throughout the day.

May 27, 2026 12:43 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Sky Gold Profit Surges 81%

Sky Gold Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 80.7% at Rs 1,912 crore versus Rs 1,058 crore
  • EBITDA at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 62.6 crore
  • EBITDA Margin at 7.4% versus 5.9%
  • Net Profit at Rs 84.3 crore versus Rs 38.2 crore

Other Updates

  • Other Income at Rs 16.6 crore versus Rs 4.8 crore

May 27, 2026 12:25 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Saatvik Green To NDTV Profit

  • Saatvik Green Energy said there is a strong government push to scale up solar cell manufacturing in India.
  • The company noted that demand for solar cells manufactured in India has been rising steadily.
  • According to the management, the Indian market continues to remain a key priority for module manufacturers.
  • Saatvik Green Energy expects module demand in India to be in the mid-60 GW range this year.
  • The company said India’s solar cell market has remained strong in recent months.
  • It expects ALMM-III implementation to begin from June 2028.
  • Saatvik Green Energy plans to start 6 GW solar cell manufacturing capacity in two phases soon.
  • The company also backed the government’s move on the ALMM List-2 framework.
May 27, 2026 11:55 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello And Welcome

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q4FY26 earnings liveblog.

More than 325 companies, including Cummins India, Physicswallah, GMR Airports and Bata India, are set to announce their March-quarter results today. Stay tuned for live updates and key earnings highlights throughout the day.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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