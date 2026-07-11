EPFO Members, Good News! Passbook Portal Restored; Here's How To Check Balance

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has restored its passbook portal after completing the scheduled maintenance activity last week. This means that members can once again access their provident fund account statements.

The portal was temporarily taken offline from June end as part of a major database consolidation and software upgrade. Members can now log in to the EPFO passbook portal to view their account details. However, the portal displays a notice stating that transactions for recently processed accounting years are currently available.

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“The account transactions for the recently processed accounting years are currently available. Transactions pertaining to earlier accounting years are being migrated and will be made available within the next few days. This is an automated process, and no action is required from the member,” according to a notice on the passbook portal.

Upgrade Aimed At Improving Services

The migration process, which began on June 26, is intended to improve processing efficiency, strengthen security and enhance the reliability of EPFO's online platform.

Although member and employer services have been restored in phases, the retirement fund body said PF claims and other service requests may continue to face delays over the next two weeks as additional verification and validation checks are carried out.

Interest Credit To Begin From July 15

The portal has resumed operations just ahead of the scheduled credit of 8.25% annual interest for FY2025-26, which EPFO is expected to begin depositing into subscribers' accounts from July 15.

The restoration follows the phased rollout of EPFO's upgraded Unified Member Portal, which started earlier this month, after a technology overhaul designed to improve security, system reliability and user experience.

UAN Activation Process Changes

EPFO has also changed the process for activating the Universal Account Number (UAN). Members can no longer activate their UAN through the Unified Member Portal and must instead use the UMANG mobile application with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT).

How To Check PF Balance Online

You can check your EPFO passbook balance online by logging into the official EPFO Member Passbook portal. Alternatively, use the mobile UMANG App, or simply give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number.

Step-By-Step Instructions To Access EPFO E-Passbook:

Step 1 - Go to the EPFO Member Passbook portal here

Step 2 - On the dashboard, click on the E-passbook icon on the right side.

Step 3: It will direct you to this link for online passbook

Step 4: Fill in your UAN number and password

Step 5: Enter captcha and click sign-in.

Step 6: View, download or print your EPF passbook.

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