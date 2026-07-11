Expired Food, Contaminated Eggs: FSSAI Issues Nine Notices To Swiggy Instamart Following Complaints

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations under the FSS Act 2006. The Food Business Operator (FBO) has been directed to submit a detailed explanation and compliance report failing which appropriate legal action will be initiated.

FSSAI said that consumer complaints alleged the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated and otherwise unsafe food products through Swiggy Instamart. The regulatory body observed:

NOICE Eggs were reportedly marketed under a brand name not covered under the product categories approved in the existing FSSAI licence. The FBO was directed not to market the product unless it was covered under the valid licence and to apply for licence modification, if required.

Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg and Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts were allegedly supplied after their expiry dates.

Akshayakalpa Organic Egg was reportedly found expired, rotten, emitting a foul odour, with signs of contamination, rendering it unfit for human consumption. No corrective action by FBO taken despite escalation.

Kakke da Paratha was reportedly found spoiled, emitting a foul odour and rendering it unfit for human consumption. No corrective action taken by FBO despite complaint being escalated.

What FSSAI Has Ordered Swiggy To Do

FSSAI has directed Swiggy Instamart to submit a detailed explanation, supported by documentary evidence, addressing the alleged non-compliances and the circumstances leading to the reported incidents, submit details of quality assurance, food safety monitoring, inventory management, stock rotation, hygiene, storage, handling practices and internal controls adopted to ensure food safety compliance.

Swiggy Instamart has to now also provide details of corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), root cause analysis, consumer grievance redressal, and measures implemented to prevent recurrence of similar incidents and furnish the required explanation and compliance report within the stipulated period (as directed) failing which appropriate action under the FSS Act, 2006 may be initiated.

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