'Some Rallies Never End': Sachin Tendulkar's Emotional Post After Meeting Roger Federer At Wimbledon

Sachin Tendulkar has shared an emotional post on meeting his friend Roger Federer at the sidelines of Wimbledon 2026 in London.

The cricket legend and the tennis icon were present at the All England Club and enjoyed Friday's action of the Wimbledon from the Royal Box. While Tendulkar occasionally taked a trip down to London during Wimbledon, Federer has been revisiting SW19 each year since retiring from professional tennis in 2022.

The Royal Box is a 74-seater segregated area of the Center Court of the Wimbledon first opened in 1922. The seats of the Royal Box are Lloyd Loom wicker chairs. According to Wimbledon "British and overseas Royal Families are invited as well as heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of British tennis and other walks of life" are invited to enjoy tennis from the Royal Box.

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The invitation to attend the Wimbledon and watch it from the Royal Box is sent from the Chair of the All England Club, taking into account suggestions from members of The Championships' Organising Committee, The Lawn Tennis Association and other relevant sources.

In his post, Tendulkar compared his friendship with Federer as a rally which he hoped would never end.

The distinguished guest list for Friday, the 12th day of Wimbledon 2026 featured royals including the Earl of Snowdon, fashion icons Dame Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Damian Lewis and Hugh Laurie, ice dancing legend Sir Christopher Dean, 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, and football figures Virgil van Dijk and Paraag Marathe.

Cricket greats Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and India captain Shubman Gill also attended, alongside senior military leaders, scientists and philanthropists, including the FTD Brothers, Cian and Jordan Adams, who have raised £1.8 million for dementia research.

Former India captains Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have also been previously invited to the Royal Box.

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