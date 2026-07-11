Cabo Verde World Cup Hero Vozinha Honoured With Newly Discovered Sea Slug Named After Him

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has received an unusual tribute following his heroic performances at the FIFA World Cup, with a newly discovered species of sea slug being named in his honour.

The tiny red mollusc, discovered in the Caribbean by biologist Jesus Ortea, has been officially named Aldisa vozinha after the 40-year-old goalkeeper, whose displays helped Cabo Verde make history at the tournament.

Cabo Verde, the second-smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup, progressed beyond the group stage before pushing defending champions Argentina to extra time in the last 32, eventually losing 3-2. Earlier in the tournament, Vozinha played a pivotal role in securing the country's first-ever World Cup point in a goalless draw against European champions Spain.

In the scientific report announcing the discovery, Ortea said he chose the name in recognition of Vozinha's "prominent role" during the World Cup. He also noted the connection between the slug's bright red colour and Spain's nickname, La Roja ("The Red One"), adding that the colour serves as a reminder of the goalkeeper's memorable performance.

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Vozinha's heroics against Spain catapulted him to global attention. His Instagram following surged dramatically from around 50,000 before the tournament to more than 17 million, surpassing the social media audience of several high-profile athletes.

Ortea, a professor emeritus at the University of Oviedo, has a long-standing association with Cabo Verde. He was awarded the nation's Medal of Merit in 2023 for his research on the country's marine biodiversity.

This is not the first time the 75-year-old scientist has combined his passion for marine biology with football. He previously named a newly discovered species found in Costa Rica after former Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who represented clubs including Real Madrid CF, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Nottingham Forest F.C..

Ortea has also honoured Spanish football by naming another tiny marine species after former Sporting de Gijón striker Quini, inspired by the creature's colours matching those of the club.

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