EPFO Interest Credit By July 15: What Rs 5 Lakh, Rs 10 Lakh And Rs 15 Lakh PF Balances Will Earn

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is expected to start crediting interest for the financial year 2025-26 into subscribers' accounts by July 15. This is earlier than the usual October-November timeline.

Around 34 crore EPF accounts will receive interest, with more than Rs 1.44 lakh crore set to be credited through EPFO's new centralised IT system. The faster payout is possible due to the new centralised IT system.

The interest rate for FY 2025-26 remains unchanged at 8.25% for the third consecutive year.

Here's what 8.25% interest means for different EPF balances:

PF Balance: Rs 5 Lakh

If you have Rs 5 lakh in your EPF account, you will earn Rs 41,250 as annual interest.

Opening balance: Rs 5,00,000

Interest at 8.25%: Rs 41,250

Total balance after interest: Rs 5,41,250

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PF Balance: Rs 10 Lakh

If you have an EPF balance of Rs 10 lakh, then you will earn Rs 82,500 as annual interest.

Opening balance: Rs 10,00,000

Interest at 8.25%: Rs 82,500

Total balance after interest: Rs 10,82,500

PF Balance: Rs 15 Lakh

If you have an EPF balance of Rs 15 lakh, then you will earn Rs 1,23,750.

Opening balance: Rs 15,00,000

Interest at 8.25%: Rs 1,23,750

Total balance after interest: Rs 16,23,750

EPFO calculates interest on the monthly running balance in your EPF account. However, the interest is credited only once a year after the government approves the rate.

The EPFO has also made it easier for members to withdraw money from their Provident Fund (PF) account before retirement by simplifying the withdrawal rules.

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Earlier, members had to choose from 13 different categories while applying for a partial PF withdrawal. Now, EPFO has merged these into three broad categories: Essential needs such as medical treatment, children's education or marriage expenses; housing needs and special circumstances.

How to check EPF balance on the member passbook portal?

Go to the EPFO Member Passbook portal.

Log in with your details such as UAN, password and captcha code.

Then, an OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number for verification.

Click on "View Passbook" to check the latest EPF balance.

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