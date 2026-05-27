Trade Deal Push: US Team To Visit India From June 1-4 As Both Sides Aim To Lock Interim Pact

A United States trade delegation led by its chief negotiator will visit India from June 1 to 4, 2026, to finalise the details of an interim trade agreement between the two countries. The visit aims to accelerate ongoing negotiations under the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with both sides seeking to conclude key elements of a mutually beneficial deal.

India and the US had issued a joint statement on Feb. 7, 2026, agreeing on a framework for an interim trade arrangement focused on reciprocal benefits. The framework reaffirmed their commitment to advancing discussions under the wider BTA covering market access, non-tariff barriers, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, and economic security alignment.

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Continued Negotiations After Washington Talks

Earlier, an Indian delegation visited Washington DC from April 20 to 23, 2026, for in-person discussions with US counterparts. The upcoming India visit is expected to finalise pending issues and move negotiations into the concluding phase of the interim pact.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his recent visit to India, said trade negotiations were in the “very final details” stage and could be concluded within weeks. He highlighted that the agreement would go beyond tariffs, aiming to strengthen broader economic cooperation and boost bilateral investment flows. The deal aligns with the two countries' goal of doubling trade by 2030 under the “Mission 500” initiative.

Strategic Cooperation and Critical Minerals

India and the US have also signed a framework to secure supplies of critical minerals and rare earth elements, essential for semiconductors, batteries, defense equipment, and other high-tech industries. These materials are considered strategically important, with the US heavily reliant on imports for many of them.

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Broader Economic and Security Alignment

Officials from both sides have emphasised growing convergence in trade, energy, defense, and maritime security, reflecting a broader strategic partnership alongside ongoing trade negotiations.

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