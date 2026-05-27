US To Exit Persian Gulf, End Hormuz Blockade Under Draft MoU, Iran State TV Reports

Iran has committed to restore the number of ship transits through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels if the United States removes their naval blockade and withdraws military forces from the country's vicinity, Iran's State TV reported while citing the initial unofficial framework of the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States.

The MoU further underlined that traffic through Hormuz along with route of ship traffic will be managed jointly by Iran and Oman. Further, military vessels are not included in the draft agreement, as per reports.

Additionally, it said that if a final deal is reached within 60 days, the agreement will be approved in the form of a binding UN security council resolution.

The Islamabad Memorandum framework, however, has not been finalised yet, and therefore, no step will be taken by Iran without tangible verification, the report highlighted.

(This is a developing story)

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