ICC Rankings: Bangladesh Surge After Pakistan Whitewash, India Stay Third

Bangladesh players took major strides on the ICC Test rankings following the team's historic 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan in early May. The series victory also helped Bangladesh climb in the World Test Championship standings, while India were at at sixth spot. India, though, are third in the overall ICC Test team rankings.

Veteran batter and former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries after finishing as the leading run-scorer of the series with 259 runs across four innings.

The experienced right-hander jumped 10 places to reach joint 16th in the ICC Test batting rankings. England's Joe Root is the highest ranked batter in Tests. Meanwhile India's Yashavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are ranked eighth and ninth respectively.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash In High-Stakes Knockout Battle

Bangladesh's bowlers were also rewarded for their strong performances against Pakistan. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam moved up two positions to 11th in the ICC Test bowling rankings and achieved a career-best rating. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz also climbed two spots to 25th, while fast bowler Nahid Rana made a notable leap of 10 places to 54th.

Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the bowling rankings. Bumrah's teammates Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav and ranked 13th, 14th and 15th respectively.

Taijul's all-round contributions helped him gain three spots in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings, where he now sits 29th. Jadeja is the highest ranked Test all-rounder with bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar and Axar Patel jointly ranked 11th.

In the World Test Championship standings, 2025 runners-up Australia continue to lead the table with a rating of 131 from 24 matches. South Africa occupy second place. The series win over Pakistan saw Bangladesh claim fifth place while India are sixth.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026 Orange Cap Race: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Klaasen Among Top Contenders

Whereas in the ICC Test team rankings, India are third behind Australia and South Africa. They are followed by England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Pakistan are a lowly eigth. West Indies are ninth and Zimbabwe are 10th.

India were humbled 2-0 in their last Test series played in November 2025 by South Africa at home. They will return to Test cricket as they are set to play a one-off match against Afghanistan starting June 6.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.