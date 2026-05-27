8th Pay Commission Delay: Central Govt Employees Likely To Lose Out On HRA, TPTA Arrears

Central government employees are expecting a significant salary boost once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented. However, the report's submission and implementation timeline will determine how arrears are calculated, including key components such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), and Transport Allowance (TPTA).

The 8th Pay Commission, constituted in November 2025, has an 18-month window to submit its recommendations, making May 2027 its official report deadline. Given an additional three to six months for Union Cabinet approval and rule notification, the revised pay structure is projected for final implementation in the second half of 2027. Because the changes are likely to apply retrospectively from January 1, 2026, employees expect to receive a massive accumulation of 20 to 24 months of arrears on basic pay.

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However, experts warn that this delayed rollout window comes with a distinct catch regarding supplementary allowances:

While central government employees may receive full retroactive arrears on their Dearness Allowance (DA), which is recalculated month-wise based on the newly revised basic pay—they are unlikely to receive back pay for two other major allowances, financial expert Ramachandran Krishnamoorthy told ET Wealth. Historical precedents indicate that House Rent Allowance (HRA) revisions are typically implemented prospectively rather than retroactively, meaning no arrears will be paid for the delayed period, while Transport Allowance (TPTA) arrears are also generally withheld since it is distributed as a fixed policy-driven component.

House Rent Allowance (10% to 30% based on city tier) and Transport Allowance (Rs1,350–Rs7,200) are tied to basic salary. Both allowances automatically surged by 25% once the Dearness Allowance reached 50%, with the current DA rate standing at 60%.

The arrears are expected to be calculated as the monthly pay difference between the 8th and 7th CPC basic pay multiplied by the number of delayed months.

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