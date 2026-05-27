F1 Wears Gucci: Luxury Fashion Giant Set To Enter Formula One From 2027; Partners With Alpine

Italian luxury fashion giant Gucci has been confirmed as the new title partner of Alpine F1 Team from the 2027 Formula 1 season, with the outfit set to compete under the name Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team.

According to Formula One's website, the landmark agreement will see the iconic Italian brand launch Gucci Racing — a new business and experiential platform centred on the values of performance, precision, discipline and excellence, blending the worlds of luxury and motorsport.

The partnership will also usher in a visual transformation for Alpine, with the team adopting Gucci-inspired colours and moving away from its current blue-and-pink livery.

Alpine are currently in partnership with BWT, which is an Austrian manufacturing company of water treatment systems. Together the team is called BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

Commenting on the partnership Alpine's Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore said: "Partnering with a prestigious brand of Gucci's calibre in Formula 1 as title partner of Alpine Formula One Team is something I am incredibly proud of."

"Not only that, but I am also excited about the possibilities the partnership with Gucci brings and the great things we can achieve together at a global level. The Enstone Team has a history of doing things differently to others and has previously shown that fashion can finish first in Formula 1," Briatore added.

Meanwhile, Gucci President and CEO Francesca Bellettini called the deal a historic moment, noting that Gucci would become the first luxury fashion house to serve as a title partner in Formula 1.

"This partnership with Alpine Formula One Team writes a new chapter: Gucci becomes the first luxury fashion house to serve as Title Partner in Formula 1" Bellettini said.

In the ongoing Formula One season Alpine are placed fifth on the team's standings. France's Pierre Gasly and Argentina's Franco Colapinto are racing for Alpine this year.

ALSO READ: Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix To Return From 2027 On Five-Year Deal At Istanbul Park

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.