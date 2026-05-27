Spider-Noir Reviews: Nicolas Cage-Starrer Gets Strong Rotten Tomatoes Score; Impresses Critics, Audience

The dark live-action series Spider-Noir has finally arrived on Wednesday and early reviews suggest the Nicolas Cage-led superhero drama is already becoming one of the year's biggest talking points.

Set in 1930s New York, the series follows ageing detective Ben Reilly, also known as “The Spider,” as he returns to the city's dangerous criminal world.

Rotten Tomatoes Score Impresses

Spider-Noir currently holds a strong 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on early critic reviews. Many critics have praised the series for its unique visual style, old-Hollywood noir atmosphere and Nicolas Cage's performance, though some reviews point out that the story loses momentum towards the end.

"Nicolas Cage delivers a gloriously pulpy performance that makes every quip and thwip crackle in Spider-Noir, a dazzling, stylish blend of hard-boiled storytelling and pure comic book verv," reads the description on RT.

Critics Reviews

Entertainment outlet Empire gave the show a five-star review, calling it an “absurdly brilliant, brilliantly absurd concoction” and praising how the risky concept somehow works perfectly onscreen. Radio Times described Cage's performance as “pitch-perfect” in its four-star review, while The Wrap called the series “one of the year's best shows so far.”

DiscussingFilm also praised the actor's performance, writing that Nicolas Cage “goes off the rails” in the best way possible. SlashFilm also praised the show's creativity despite calling it chaotic at times.

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Despite the strong response, a few critics were less impressed. Variety described the series as a “beautiful bore,” while The Hollywood Reporter called it an “inconsistent disappointment.”

Still, audience reactions online have largely remained positive, with many viewers praising the black-and-white presentation option and Cage's dramatic performance.

Audience Reviews

Early audience reactions to Spider-Noir have been largely positive, with viewers praising its black-and-white visuals, noir-inspired storytelling and Nicolas Cage's intense performance.

Many fans expressed that they are hooked watching the series. Some called it a refreshing change from typical superhero shows, though others felt the slow pacing and old-Hollywood style may not appeal to everyone.

More About The Series

Along with Nicolas Cage, the cast includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Brendan Gleeson and Jack Huston.

The eight-episode series is produced by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, the team behind the Spider-Verse animated films. All episodes of Spider-Noir are now streaming on Prime Video.

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