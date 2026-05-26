Spider-Noir OTT Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch Nicolas Cage-Starrer

The dark new live-action series Spider-Noir is finally ready for release, bringing a completely different version of Spider-Man to screens. Set in 1930s New York, the live-action series mixes crime, mystery and detective drama with superhero action.

The show has already created excitement among fans, especially with Nicolas Cage returning to the Spider-Man universe after voicing Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

What Is Spider-Noir About?

Unlike the usual Spider-Man stories filled with bright colours and teenage humour, Spider-Noir takes a darker and more emotional approach.

The story follows Ben Reilly, played by Nicolas Cage, an ageing private investigator living in Depression-era New York. Years earlier, he operated as a masked vigilante known as 'The Spider', but a tragic event forced him to leave that life behind.

Now working quietly as a detective, Ben is pulled back into the city's dangerous criminal underworld after taking on a mysterious case connected to mob bosses and powerful enemies. The series mixes superhero action with classic detective drama inspired by old Hollywood noir films.

Black-And-White Or Colour? Fans Can Choose

One of the biggest talking points around the show is its dual-format release. Every episode will be available in both "authentic black and white" and "true-hue full colour".

Nicolas Cage recently explained that the makers wanted audiences to experience the feel of classic noir cinema while still offering a colourful modern version for younger viewers.

Watch The True-Hue Full Color Trailer Here:

Cast And Characters

Along with Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly/The Spider, the show stars Lamorne Morris as journalist Robbie Robertson and Li Jun Li as lounge singer Cat Hardy.

Brendan Gleeson plays the crime boss Silvermane, while Jack Huston appears as Flint Marko, also known as Sandman. Abraham Popoola also plays an important role in the series.

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Reports also suggest that Man-Spider, one of the darker Spider-Man variants, will appear in the show.

Creative Team Behind The Series

The series is produced by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, the team behind the successful Spider-Verse animated films. Harry Bradbeer directs the project, while Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners.

When And Where To Watch?

The eight-episode series will release globally on Prime Video on May 27, 2026, with all episodes dropping together for binge-watching.

In India, Spider-Noir is expected to begin streaming at around 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on May 27. US viewers will get early access on MGM+ on May 25, two days before the global Prime Video release.

Watch The Authentic Black and White​ Trailer Here:

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