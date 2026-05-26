Euphoria Season 3 Shocks Fans With Gruesome Death Of Major Character

HBO's hit teen drama Euphoria has delivered another shocking twist in its third season, with the sudden and brutal death of a major character just ahead of the series finale.

Spoiler Alert!

In a major twist, Jacob Elordi's character, Nate Jacobs, has been killed off in Season 3, Episode 7. The character, who was known for his dark choices and troubled relationships, meets a violent end that has left the internet in shock. The gruesome scene of his death has become one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

Nate's past debts eventually caught up with him in a horrifying manner. He was buried alive in a coffin underground, with only a thin pipe left out for air. While trapped for nearly 72 hours, his wife, Cassie (played by Sydney Sweeney), had to pay off his huge debt. Before she could arrange the money, a rattlesnake found its way into the coffin. Cassie, along with Maddy (played by Alexa Demie), took help from Alamo to rescue him from underground. However, by the time they reached him, it was too late. Nate had died due to multiple rattlesnake bites.

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The death comes as the series, created by Sam Levinson, heads toward its finale, setting the stage for other characters' reactions and how they cope with the loss.

At the end of the episode, in an 'inside the episode' segment, Jacob Elordi reacted to his character's death. "Tucked in this box with dust falling on me and a snake coming down the pipe—that's a cool way to go," he said. He also added, "It was a cool way to go. Nate is somebody who's made so many mistakes and so many dark choices."

The actor described his exit as "bittersweet," stating that the show had been a "massive" part of his career and life, while expressing that he's "proud" of his role.

Euphoria

Euphoria is a teen drama series that explores the chaotic lives of a group of students dealing with love, trauma, addiction, and toxic relationships. Created by Sam Levinson and led by Zendaya as Rue Bennett, who struggles to stay sober, the show features a stellar ensemble cast including Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard), Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), and others.

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Season 3, which premiered in April 2026, is set five years after high school. The characters face new challenges as they navigate their personal struggles and the consequences of their actions.

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