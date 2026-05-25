'Obsession' Arrives In India: Release Date, Plot, Cast — All You Need To Know About Horror Blockbuster

Independent horror film Obsession has emerged as one of the most unexpected box-office success stories of 2026. What began as a small-budget horror release has now turned into a massive theatrical hit, with audiences flocking to cinemas and social media helping fuel the buzz around the film.

What Is Obsession Story About?

The story follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, a shy music store employee who desperately wants his best friend Nikki to fall in love with him.

Things take a terrifying turn after Bear uses a mysterious object called the “One Wish Willow” to make his wish come true. While Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, suddenly becomes obsessed with him, the magical wish slowly strips her of control over her own body and mind.

The film blends psychological horror with supernatural elements and explores themes of obsession, emotional control and toxic desire.

Obsession Cast And Crew

Alongside Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, the film also stars Cooper Tomlinson and Megan Lawless in important roles.

The movie has been written and directed by Curry Barker, who first became popular online through his comedy-horror YouTube videos. The project is backed by producer Jason Blum under Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

Box Office Numbers

Despite being made on a budget of less than $1 million, the film has already crossed nearly $74 million worldwide.

In North America alone, the movie has earned around $58.5 million so far.

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When Is Obsession Releasing In India?

After its successful run overseas, Obsession is now heading to Indian theatres. According to BookMyShow listings, the horror thriller is scheduled to release in India on May 29, 2026.

The movie first premiered in the United States on May 15 and quickly gained strong word-of-mouth support online, with many viewers praising its unsettling atmosphere and emotional storytelling.

Audience Response

The film has received an overwhelmingly positive response from both critics and audiences. It currently holds a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reports suggest younger audiences have driven much of the film's popularity, with viewers aged between 18 and 25 making up a large percentage of ticket buyers.

Riding high on global success, Obsession is now set for its theatrical release in India on Friday.

Watch The Trailer Here

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